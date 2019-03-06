O’Quinn and Pressey Participate in North/South All-Star

Colleton County High School Wrestling Coach, Packy Burke, had two of his seniors, Wyatt O’Quinn and Tyrese Pressey, selected by the South Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association (SCWCA) to represent AAAA South, at the North/South All-Star event, which was held this past weekend, at North Myrtle Beach High School. The event is the second oldest ongoing all-star event in the United States for wrestling. SCWACA chooses top senior wrestlers, from the north and south, to combine a team, to go head to head to see who has what it takes to be the best team of seniors. The weekend was filled with events for the wrestlers like bowling and, of course, food from Outback and Krispy Kreme. Also, the North/South All-Star event hands out awards for wrestlers of the year in each division.

O’Quinn won his first match against Greenwood, but came up short in his second match, against Goose Creek. Pressey won both of his matches, against Summerville and Byrnes.

On February 23rd, O’Quinn brought home AAAA State Championship, in the 126 weight class, and AAAA Most Outstanding Wrestler. Also, Pressey was second place, in the 195 weight class, in the AAAA State Championship. Let’s give these young mean a big shout out for their accomplishments.