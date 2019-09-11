Opioids, unwanted meds turned over in local take-back event

On Saturday, September 7th, Colleton Medical Center hosted a Medication Take-Back event with the help of the Walterboro Police Department. Between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 pm, members of the community drove up to the hospital in their car and were able to drop off unneeded or expired medications. The purpose of the event was to make it the disposal of medications convenient for Colleton residents, according to Mitchell O’Quinn, PharmD and Colleton Medical Center’s director of pharmacy. “We had a very busy day with more cars than we anticipated,” he said. “We recovered 96 pounds of unneeded medication, 20 percent of which were narcotics or Opioid drugs.

“We also collected unused needles and diabetic medical supplies. We notice a large amount of medication were bulk mail order drugs from VA patients,” he said.

O’Quinn said residents find themselves with additional and unneeded medications when a doctor changes a patient’s medication, and the patient still has the previously prescribed medicines. These medications accumulate because patients don’t know what to do with them, he said.

During last week’s event, O’Quinn collected one prescription medication that was dated back to 2001, he said.

The Colleton Medical Center Take-Bake Event was part of a nationwide effort to Stop Opioid Abuse initially started by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 2010. Since first starting these free community events, the DEA has collected 11,816,393 pounds of prescription drugs nationwide: 93,410 pounds came from South Carolina.

Colleton Medical Center is one of 67 Take-Back collection sites in South Carolina this year, adding to the 11,825 pounds collected in the Palmetto State in 2019. The DEA created the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. These events are held across the nation as an opportunity for everyone to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in their community.

“The Take-Back event allowed us to raise awareness of the opioid crisis and educate the community about the potential for abuse of prescription drugs and other medications,” O’Quinn said. “Most of the people who dropped off medication stated they didn’t know what to do with it or where to take it. This gave us the chance to inform them of the disposal site at Walterboro Police Department, located at 242 Hampton Street.”

O’Quinn expressed special thanks to the Walterboro Police Department officers Lt. Amye Stivender and Cpl. Lindsey Ament for co-sponsoring the event, as well as Pharmacist Racheal Mitchel.

For more information about the event, contact Mitchell O’Quinn, Colleton Medical Center Director of Pharmacy at 843-782-2544. If anyone in the community has old, unused or expired medication, Colleton residents can take it to the Walterboro Police Department, and it will be disposed of safely.