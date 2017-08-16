Opening Seasons in August and September for Hunters and Fishermen

South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has seen several changes in laws in last few years. Educating recreational hunters and fisherman on the changes in law has been an undertaking for many SCDNR officers. One important thing to remember when hunting and fishing in the Lowcountry is you must be aware of dates in which certain game is legal to hunt or fish. This week is the opening of deer season on August 15th but there are restrictions according to SCDNR Sgt. Andrew Godowns, “Deer season comes in on August 15th and it is buck only, hunters will have to have their buck tags in their possession while hunting and must tag deer at the point of kill before transporting.” Doe season does not come in until September 15th and hunters can harvest doe deer with tags. September is a very busy month with several important hunting and fishing dates to remember. On September 2nd dove season comes and will run until October 14th. “When hunting doves hunters need to remember September 2nd – September 4th it is afternoon hunting only,” Sgt. Godowns said, “Hunters cannot start hunting until noon. Hunters need their normal state hunting license but also have to have their Migratory Bird Permit which was once called the HIP Permit. It is free and they just have to ask to have it included.” Also during the month of September, Shrimp baiting season opens on September 8th. “Fishermen who have purchased a shrimp baiting license may use bait to catch shrimp for recreational purposes,” Sgt. Godowns explains, “Shrimp tags must be attached to poles. Poles cannot be left unattended. Fishermen need to remember the season does not open until noon on the 8th so they cannot be on the water in boats with shrimp baiting tackle before then.” The next season to come in is Alligator season, which comes in on September 9th and is only for hunters who were selected for alligator tags, which they were required to register for earlier in the year. “The tag holder must be with the hunting party and have possession of the tag. Rules for alligator season are still the same and all boating requirements apply,” Sgt. Godowns said. The last season to open in September is Early Teal Season, which opens September 15th through September 30th. “Hunters must carry all licenses as normal duck season but can only harvest species of Teal,” Sgt. Godowns explains, “All boating requirements apply.” If you are a recreational hunter or fisherman and have any questions concerning these dates or laws that apply for each type of game, please visit the SCDNR website for additional information or contact your local SCDNR office. “As always, people can go on our website for any questions they may have,” Sgt. Godowns said.