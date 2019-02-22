One suspect identified in man hunt

MARCUS RAY GOINS

On February 19, 2019, at around noon Colleton County deputies were conducting traffic near the area of Sidney’s and Industrial Road where they witnessed a gold Chevrolet Silverado fail to come to a complete stop at the intersection they were patrolling. Deputies activated their blue lights and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, however the vehicle decided stopping wasn’t in their cards. The suspect began accelerating at a high rate of speed, the communications center advised deputies that the vehicle was stolen out of Dorchester County.

As the chase continued deputies observed two occupants inside the vehicle, with continuing speeds close to 110 miles per hour the suspects in the vehicle began slamming on the breaks trying to cause a traffic collision with the authorities following behind. Approaching a sharp curve the aggressive driving of the suspects forced other vehicles off the side of the road. The suspects in the stolen vehicle exited the right side of the road going through thick brush, ramming the vehicle through two metal gates gaining access to wooded areas. The suspects were cutting through corn fields and hunting trails trying to evade authorities.

Authorities maintained visual contact with the vehicle until it crashed into a deep ditch then made its way into a pond. Authorities approached the vehicle only to find it unoccupied, deputies then observed a white male wearing a yellow and white long sleeve shirt and a black male wearing a blue shirt and red hat making their way through the pond evading deputies. Authorities advised the two male subjects to stop, they ignored the command and continued swimming through the pond. Information was sent to the communications center, along with additional deputies responding to the incident to secure a perimeter of the area.

With assistance from the Walterboro Airport, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Cottageville Police Department we were able to secure the area and begin tracking the suspects with canine assistance as well as visuals from the air. The gold Chevrolet Silverado was towed and placed into evidence, upon searching the stolen vehicle investigators came across a receipt from a local store. Authorities made contact with management at the business and obtained video of the white male suspect matching the description mentioned arriving in and leaving the property in the same stolen vehicle that led authorities on a high speed chase. We have positively identified the white male suspect as Marcus Ray Goins. In addition to his previous warrant for failure to appear, additional warrants have been obtained for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension. The black male occupant of the vehicle has not been identified at this time. “When you decide to gamble with the well-being of our deputies and the residents of Colleton County you’re also betting your life as well. At the end of the day, the goals for our residents are simple: safety and security.” Said Sheriff R.A. Strickland.