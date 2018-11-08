One Club Golf Tournament Set for Friday

The Colleton County Arts Council and the South Carolina Artisans Center is hosting a one club golf tournament this coming Friday, November 9, starting at 9 am. The two organizations hosted this fundraiser last year and had a great turn out, with 34 golfers participating. According to Kim Bridge, Director of the Colleton County Arts Council, the golfers really seemed to like the one club tournament, one club being their putter. “We are going to be doing it a little different this year but I am sure the guys will enjoy the new twists we have in store for them,” said Bridge.

The tournament was also a big hit because golfers had a chance to win a Ford Truck if they sank a hole in one on a chosen hole, last year it was hole 11. Bridge was excited to announce participants will again have the chance to win a Ford F-150, courtesy of Walterboro Ford. “Along with having the chance to win a truck we will also have many different raffles that will begin on Facebook before the golf tournament and will most likely run past the day of the tournament, allowing folks who can’t make it on Friday to still be able to participate,” said Bridge.

The tournament has 15 sponsors, all of which will have their company’s names listed on a hole along the Dogwood Hills Golf Course. Participating sponsors are Pruitt Health, Golden Daffodil, The Steadman Agency, Louie’s Liquors, JJ Lamb, Bonner Concrete Pumping Services, Grill 142, White Wood Inc., Olde House, Graham Holmes, Cottageville Express, Ackerman Landscaping, Smoak and Hudson Law Firm, Hudson Auto Brokers and LH Griffith & Company, LLC.

There are still spots available for a few more 4 man teams. The cost to enter is $50 per golfer. If you would like to sign your team up, please contact Kim Bridge at the Colleton County Arts Council at 843-549-1922.