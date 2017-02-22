Old Friends Book Celebrates Rural Wooden Barns

For as long as there have been scenic old barns on agricultural lands, they have inspired a sense of appreciation among those who view them. The Old Friends coffee table book is just the latest in a long line of publications that serve to salute the beauty of old barns before they fade away. Lowcountry author Dr. Randolph Bradham shares his lifetime of experiences and impressions as he crisscrossed rural roads while growing his own family-owned farm business.

Readers of the Colletonian may recall that I first travelled to Dr. Bradham’s blueberry farm in July of 2015, to report on the bumper crop of berries that year. Dr. Randolph Bradham retired from his Charleston-based Thoracic surgery practice in 1995, and has now logged two decades as steward of the Sweet Blues blueberry farm. He is also a World War II veteran, having published two books about his experience fighting against the Germans.

The Old Friends book is his first take on the roots of the collective Lowcountry agricultural heritage and the book is dedicated ‘To those who farm the land.’ The blueberry business entailed many trips from the S.C. Lowcountry into South Georgia near Alma, and over the decades he noticed how older abandoned barns trended into decay and in some cases total collapse and removal from the landscape. He then felt compelled to photograph these old friends when he met them, not knowing that it would one day turn into a book.

The photos are accompanied by quotes that Dr. Bradham thought would correspond well with the visual message delivered by his black and white photos. One such example is attributed to Herbert Ravenel Sass from 1935. “Wherever one goes in the Lowcountry – in the woods, on the rivers, amid the marshes and rice fields, on the old baronies and plantations, on the lonely barrier islands, in the towns – one comes upon the reminders of a rich, vivid, tragic past.”

A deeper message is delivered in the books Introduction section where Dr. Bradham shares his concerns both as a farmer and resident of the Lowcountry. “As I drove down many of the backroad and country highways, I enjoyed passing by many old wooden agricultural structures, barns, and sheds that had once been used to house farm animals, store crops or house equipment. These buildings were the landmarks on my trips, and my driving directions revolved around these old friends.”

“As they would fade from view along the years, their passing was more troubling to me in that it was signaling the demise of something greater, our connection to the land,” said Bradham. “We need to reconnect to the land that feeds and nourishes us. Most of us have no idea where our food is grown, but we might be more protective and concerned about the land if we did. I hope that readers will see more that just some old buildings, becoming aware and concerned about the number of family farms in our area.”

A few entries in the book share the real history of a specific barn in the ‘Special Friends’ section. Colleton County’s rural barns are well represented in these pages, and a historic map from 1870 of the Colleton District is also published here. The map is heavily defined by the rivers and swamps of the Lowcountry, and it gives me pause to consider if hardwood bottomlands are also vanishing from the Lowcountry landscape, in a timeline similar to the old barns.

Anyone driving the country roads along the coastal plain can likely recall where an old wooden barn or house used to exist. Sometimes it takes a bit of logging or land clearing to bring an abandoned barn back into view. All the while the ravages of time and weather are working against the foundation, roof and structural integrity of these grand benchmarks of a time when farming was everything.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com