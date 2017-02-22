Off the Beaten Path

By David Lucas for South Carolina Wildlife Magazine

Every summer, thousands of inland-dwelling South Carolinians (and Lord only knows how many out-of-staters) head to Edisto Beach, one of the Palmetto State’s most popular beaches, known for its laid back vibe and natural wonders. And however they get there, folks who return to Edisto year after year cherish that unmistakable feeling you get when you make the turn off U.S. Highway 17 onto S.C. Highway 174 at Adams Run for that lovely, fifteen-mile journey over creek and marsh to Edisto State Park, or maybe a ramshackle beachfront house for a week (or weekend) of sand and surf and fun.

Beautiful, right? Maybe even perfect.

Sure it is, but what if, instead of turning off, you just kept on going — in search of a more off-beat adventure, or maybe just some really neat spots to visit. South of the turnoff to Edisto, Highway 17 winds its way through one of South Carolina’s most beautiful natural landscapes in the ACE Basin and South Lowcountry (SoLo) Focus Areas. And while every tourism marketer from Savannah to the Outer Banks has learned to append the highly recognizable “Lowcountry” monicker to everything in iphone-sight, remember that at high tide, half of Beaufort County lies underwater. Now that’s the real Lowcountry y’all, and Highway 17 will take you straight through the heart of it. One thing you figure out pretty quick exploring Lowcountry South Carolina way down south of Charleston — what locals sometimes call the “slowcountry” — is this: there are an awful lot of spots well-worth checking out that are “just off 17.”

Jacksonboro to the Combahee River

Ready for a driving tour of some of the real Lowcountry’s best natural spots and historic places? Head down Highway 17 towards the Georgia line from that turnoff to Edisto, and before long you’ll be rolling into the “Old Jacksonboro Historic District.” The tiny hamlet of Jacksonboro sits along the west bank of the lower Edisto River, the “E” in the world-famous ACE Basin. History? How about this nugget: While Charlestown was under siege during the American Revolution, Jacksonboro was named the provisional capital of South Carolina. In fact, the first South Carolina Legislature met here in January-February of 1782; sessions were held in a combination Masonic Lodge and tavern.

You’ll cross the Edisto (one of the longest uninterrupted blackwater streams in North America) as you enter town, catching a glimpse of the river and the CSX Railroad trestle downstream, but for a closer look, consider stopping by the Edisto River Nature Trail for a picnic. Along the short (approximately 1.5 miles) trail and boardwalk you’ll get a glimpse of the area’s phosphate-mining history, and as beautiful a view of the picturesque lower Edisto as you’ll find anywhere from the viewing platform at the end of the boardwalk. (Note: Unfortunately, as of this writing, the trail is closed for repairs due to extensive damage from flooding and Hurricane Matthew, but according to a spokesperson for current property owner Weyerhaeuser, the company does plan to repair and reopen the trail. Weyerhaeuser acquired the property in a 2016 merger with Plum Creek Timber.)

Another nice view of the Edisto can be had at the West Bank Landing. You might want to pack a cane pole and some bait for this one and spend some quality time relaxing at the pier there. It’s a very peaceful spot, and if you sit there long enough, you might see some paddlers — it’s a popular terminus for kayakers and canoers running the Edisto. A weathered fish camp-style screened building sits next to the pier, a reminder of days gone by when a riverbank fish fry was major entertainment.

After enjoying the Edisto River in Jacksonboro, you’ve got quite a few “off 17” options to consider. The nearby Pon Pon Chapel of Ease (a short ways up S.C. Highway 64 near the intersection of Jacksonboro and Parker’s Ferry Road) is a National Historic Register site and a favorite stop for photographers and history buffs alike.

Or keep bearing west, and eventually you’ll come to one of this region’s true treasures, the SCDNR’s Bear Island Wildlife Management Area. Kind of like Edisto Island, getting there is half the fun of this 12,000-acre property, as the drive down Bennett’s Point Road to Bear Island is itself just fantastic. Renowned (and rightly so) for waterfowl hunting in its managed wetland impoundments and tidal marshes, the property is also a favorite of photographers and birders. Along the way you’ll pass signs and gates for Donnelley WMA, but save that for another leg of your journey. You could literally spend all day (or several days) exploring the trails and dikes at Bear Island, but it’s worth it to press on to the end of the road and check out the tiny community of Bennett’s Point. Stop by the ACE Basin NERR Field Station to get a view of Fenwick Island from the back deck, or B&B Seafood for a cold drink and a glimpse of a place that seems to have made few concessions to the modern world.

Back on Highway 17, head east again, and after you pass the signs for the old Wood Bros. Grocery store and the main gate for Donnelley WMA, take a left on Stocks Creek Road (a dirt road) or continue on a little ways further to Wiggins Road (State Road 162) and take a left. Here you’ll actually be following a route laid out in the ACE Basin driving and boating tour brochure published by the SCDNR. Just a few hundred yards past where Wiggins Road and Stocks Creek Road intersect, you’ll find the turnoff for the Old Chehaw River Boat Landing, which is another truly scenic spot. Returning to Wiggins Road, follow it to the end of the pavement and keep on going. Bear to the right at the “public boat landing” sign and be sure and check out the mature stand of widely-spaced longleaf pine along this section of road. Please be cognizant that the land and gates along this road are private property. The road continues for several miles, and you may get the feeling you’re at the end of the earth. It’s not far from the truth. When you reach the small concrete and rock ramp at Fields Point Landing, you’ll be standing at one of the easternmost points of the ACE Basin accessible by road. Out in the distance on a clear day, some of the islands that make up St. Helena Sound Heritage Preserve will be visible far across the water. It’s quite amazing to see all of this land, most of which is only accessible by boat, and very gratifying when you realize that, thanks to their designation as a heritage preserve, these islands will never see a developer’s bulldozer.

On the way back towards 17 from Fields Point, it would be well worth your while to enter Donnelley WMA via the “back door” on Blocker Run Road from Stocks Creek Road (State Road 161). Donnelley itself has an extensive network of gravel roads, and its own driving tour map and brochure. In fact, if you’ve never visited Donnelley before, that’s one reason you might want to forgo the backdoor entrance and head all the way back to 17, make a right and enter at the main gate across from Highway 303. There, at the kiosk located next to the small office that provides working space for the SCDNR biologists working on the property, you’ll find copies of the driving tour map of the property with numerous numbered spots laid out for premium wildlife viewing. Depending on the time of year you go, seeing alligators is a near certainty, and many, many species of songbirds and majestic wading birds call this place home. Together, Donnelley and Bear Island WMAs are an unequaled treasure trove of habitat for birds and other wildlife that have to be seen to be believed. You’ll want to pack extra smart chips for your digital camera for this leg of the trip — there is literally something new and fantastic to photograph around every corner.

Upper ACE Basin

Headed west again from the entrance to Donnelley, you’ll soon cross the Ashepoo River (the “A” in ACE, I guess EAC Basin wasn’t as catchy) and soon reach the turnoff for another very pretty, yet out-of-the-way, spot well worth checking out, the small boat landing at Cuckhold Creek and a nearby bridge that is a popular spot for local bank anglers. This location is also noted on the “western” driving route suggested by the “Driving the ACE Basin” brochure, up State Road 119 — Whitehall Road — from Highway 17.

There are a number of plantations, including Whitehall Plantation itself, on this road. It’s fun to drive by and imagine what goes on behind the gates of these exclusive enclaves, and also makes for a very scenic drive. If you are adventurous and don’t mind the possibility of getting your feet wet, a paddling or boat trip down the creek from Cuckhold Creek Landing will wind you through several miles of salt marsh, where the long, straight channels of long-ago rice impoundments are still visible. This route will also take you along the eastern edge of the ACE Basin National Wildlife Refuge’s Combahee Unit. Eventually, the creek joins the Combahee River, (the“C”in ACE) upstream from where Highway 17 crosses the river at the Harriet Tubman Bridge. As the historical marker on the Beaufort County side of the bridge explains: “On June 1-2, 1863, a Federal force consisting of elements of the 2nd S.C. Volunteer Infantry (an African-American unit) and the 3rd Rhode Island Artillery conducted a raid up the Confederate-held Combahee River. Colonel James Montgomery led the expedition. Harriet Tubman, already famous for her work with the Underground Railroad, accompanied Montgomery on the raid. Union gunboats landed three hundred soldiers along the river and one force came ashore here at Combahee Ferry. Soldiers took livestock and supplies and destroyed houses, barns and rice at nearby plantations. More than seven hundred enslaved men, women and children were taken to freedom in perhaps the largest emancipation event in wartime South Carolina. Some freedmen soon enlisted in the U.S. Army.”

The Disappearing Road

Back on Highway 17 and headed west again towards the Savannah River and the Georgia line, the road takes a few slow bends and passes through the communities of Sheldon and Gardens Corner, where you may want to once again detour — just past the traffic circle at U.S. Highway 21 which takes you to Beaufort — and take a short drive up Old Sheldon Church Road to the ruins of the Old Sheldon Church. Even prettier than Pon Pon Chapel, Sheldon Church has similarly deep roots in the history of this area (indeed of the country). It is an EXTREMELY popular spot with picnickers and photographers, so please take care to slow down on the road between 17 and Yemassee — for my money, it’s one of the most beautiful roads in the Lowcountry anyways, so why not make the journey last.

Not too far after the turnoff to Sheldon Church, a funny thing happens. Highway 17 disappears. If you’re not paying attention you might miss it and find yourself on I-95 (unless you take the frontage road just before the merge instead, Nuna Rock Road, which I highly recommend, being one of those folks who always prefers the scenic route over the super-highway). This will bring you to another interesting detour, state Highway 462 at Coosawhatchie, (a.k.a. the Coosaw Scenic Drive), which leads to two more awesome spots — one for recreation and one for history — the Knowles Island Fishing Pier and the grave of Thomas Heyward Jr., a signer of the Declaration of Independence and perhaps Jasper County’s most famous resident.

About six to seven miles after the turnoff onto Highway 462, you’ll come across Knowles Island Road, with a huge billboard for Palm Key Resort. If you’ve got the time and the money, I hear Palm Key is a great place to relax and clear your mind in a truly amazing setting — rustic yet luxurious (how do they do that?). But if you’ve got a more active plan on your mind, keep on rolling and follow the signs (or your GPS app) to Old Trestle Road, where you’ll find a tremendous opportunity for shore-based fishing for saltwater fish species on an old causeway and railroad trestle across the Broad River that is maintained by Jasper County. The causeway itself is actually the original railway trestle for the railroad that ran between Charleston and Savannah during the Civil War. The rails were removed decades ago, but the original trestle pylons, which are still in place adjacent to a modern steel pier, provide great habitat for a variety of fish.

Try and catch it during low tide, when fish are more concentrated around the pylons. After you’ve had enough of fishing, head back to 462 and travel another few miles south to “Cooler’s Crossroads” at S.C. Hwy 336 outside Ridgeland, where you’ll find Thomas Heyward’s grave tucked back off the road. Look for the historical marker near Cooler’s Store (a great pit stop for hot dogs, a bag of boiled peanuts and a cold drink, plus fishing gear, licenses and other essentials).

Savannah National Wildlife Refuge

If you wanted to, you could continue on Highway 462 all the way to its intersection with Highway 170, the main artery connecting northern Beaufort County with Hilton Head Island. Needless to say, there is a ton of neat things to see and do there, not the least of which is the Port Royal Sound Maritime Center (See “A Sound Plan” by Mark Shaffer in the January-February 2016 issue of SCW.) but that’s really a whole other journey. For this trip and staying true to the complete Highway 17 experience, you’ll want to head back to Nuna Rock Road (or I-95 if you must) and pick up the last stretch of 17 where it escapes the Interstate again in Ridgeland. You’ll go through the little hamlet of Switzerland and on to Hardeeville, where 17 makes a southward turn towards Savannah, Georgia.

But before you cross the border, you’ll definitely want to take one last detour onto “Alligator Alley” (Highway 170 again) and into the heart of the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Here’s another opportunity to see some spectacular wildlife viewing areas and learn more about the history of the Lowcountry rice culture by exploring the refuge’s many hiking trails built on ricefield dikes and impoundments, or by cruising the driving tour on Laurel Hill Wildlife Drive. It is amazing that such fantastic wildlife viewing opportunities can be accessed by car.

Well that’s it. Now you know, “the rest of the story” — or at least a little piece of it — about the natural and cultural history to be found just a short drive from Charleston and Edisto Beach. It may be the road less travelled, but if you’re not afraid to wander and explore a bit, you’ll be richly rewarded along the way.

SCDNR Regional Public Information Coordinator David Lucas is a former editor of South Carolina Wildlife.