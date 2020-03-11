Obituary

STROBLE, Richard Sinclaire, Sr., 80, of Parkers Ferry, SC, entered into eternal rest, Saturday, February 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, 3 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 6869 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC. Interment will be private.

Mr. Stroble was born in Osborn, SC, February 6, 1940, the son of the late John Curtis Stroble and Pearl Infinger Stroble. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Goldich Stroble, four children, Renae Sistare (Mike), Curtis Stroble (Kim), Rick Stroble (Lynn) and LaRisha Bryant (Mike), sisters, Esther Parker (Harry) and Mary Stroble, friend, Bob Withers, Charlene Stroble Godbee, the mother of Renae, Curtis, Rick and Kim, and stepchildren, Michael Melton (Wendy), Rob Melton, Debbie Skinner (John), Cathy Rogers and Terrie Gegenheimer (Chuck), George Goldich and Jerry Goldich. He was predeceased by his wife, Esther Tarrance Stroble and daughter, Kimberly Stroble Christopher.

Richard is a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and a NAVY veteran. He was previously employed by the SCDOT, the trucking industry, and he was a farmer.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund.

Arrangements by: Tri-County Cremation Center, Inc.