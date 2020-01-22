Obituary

FERGUSON, Dorothy

COTTAGEVILLE – Mrs. Dorothy McGhee Hughes Ferguson, 83, of Cottageville, entered into rest Sunday evening, January 12, 2020, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

Born November 9, 1936, in Cottageville, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. Hughes and the late Sarah Hoff Hughes. For many years, she was a seamstress at Country Miss in Walterboro, and for the past fifteen years, she was a well-known and beloved employee of the Walterboro Wal-Mart where she was a clerk and greeter. She was a member of Maple Cane Baptist Church in Cottageville. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her garden and flowers.

Surviving are her husband of sixty-eight years, Mr. Ralph O. Ferguson; a son, Ben Ferguson (Denise) of Green Pond; a daughter, Lisa Ferguson Chambers (Billy Wayne) of Walterboro; two sisters, Virginia Reeves of Cottageville and Gladys Carter of Ridgeville; four grandchildren, Casey Ferguson (Jamie), Cody Chambers (Taylor), Skylar Chambers (Jared), and Jewel Chambers; two great-grandchildren, Weston Hill and Brinley Chambers; as well as a host of nieces and nephews to include Charlotte Brinson (Dean). She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Ferguson; a sister, Eva Ferguson; and two brothers, Esdorne Hughes, and Eugene Hughes.

Funeral services were conducted at 1 o’clock Friday afternoon, January 17, 2020, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Meeting House Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Thursday evening at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.