Obituary

GARRIS, David

WILLIAMS – Mr. David Wayne Garris, 69, of Williams, entered into rest Saturday afternoon, December 21, 2019, at his waterfront home in Beaufort following a brief illness.

Born July 27, 1950, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Joseph William Garris, Sr. and the late Annie Maude Herndon Garris. He was the founder of Garris Logging, Inc. which he started twenty-eight years ago. David was no stranger to hard work and always demonstrated strong dedication and self-motivation to his business and family. He was a kindhearted man who was always willing to give to any person or animal in need. He was an avid outdoorsman who was passionate about fishing, “cruising timber”, and shrimping.

Surviving are: his wife of thirty-one years. Mrs. Patricia Rudd Garris; four children, Gregory David Garris of Williams, James Alfred Kemmerlin and his wife Cathy of Orangeburg, Angela Denise Thames and her husband Joseph of Manning, and Steven Wilson Harvey of Manning; a brother, Bobby Ray Herndon of Alabama; six grandchildren, Victoria Garris, Faith Clementson and her husband Chuck, Nicole Thames, Lee Thames, Katerina VanHouten, Kaylee Harvey; and nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph William Garris, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to: Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Tuesday morning, December 24, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Kenny Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Williams Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Monday from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.