Obituary

Evelyn Sweatman Canaday Avant, 82, of St. George, wife of Carlisle Avant, entered eternal rest on Friday, November 29, 2019, at The Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019, at Grover United Methodist Church with the Reverend John Kronz officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Sweatman, Eddie Sanders, Chuck Spell, Gerald Fersner, Kelvin Canaday and Justin Sweatman. Visitation will be an hour before the service.

Evelyn was born on November 9, 1937, in St. George, a daughter of the late Fitzhugh Lee Sweatman, Sr. and Eulalie Knight Sweatman. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse with Colleton Medical Center, Frank Biggers practice and a member of Grover United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her first husband, Virgil Canaday, a grandson, Josh Canaday and siblings: Mary Taylor, Ruth Geddings, Edna Judy, Mildred Utsey, Francis (Buster) Sweatman, Bobby Sweatman, Fitzhugh L. Sweatman, Jr. and Barbara Sundgren.

Surviving are her sons, Rodney (Jackie) Canaday, Eutawville and Allen (Denise) Canaday, Moncks Corner; step-sons, Jimmy Avant and Wesley Avant, both of Smoaks, grandchildren, Bralyn (Shandon) Kemmerlin

and Brennan (AJ) Sweatman; great-grandchildren, Miller, Bently, Destiny, Drake and Sage; and a sister, Margaret Spell.

Memorials may be made to Murray Cemetery, 3028 Wire Road, St. George, SC 29477. Online Condolences may be made at www.bryantfuneral.info.