Obituaries

MCCLURE, George

WALTERBORO – Mr. George Graham McClure, age 88, of Walterboro entered into rest Thursday morning, October 24, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro following an extended illness.

Born May 6, 1931, in Saint George, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Lonnie and Mary Ackerman McClure. He served our country honorably in the United States Army and the South Carolina National Guard. He was a longtime member of Evergreen Christian Church in Walterboro where he was active in many aspects of the church’s work and served as a deacon.

George grew up in St. George as one of nine children. Now try to put yourself in this picture – Leaving St. George with a couple of dollars in his pocket and his clothes in a paper bag, add to the fact that not only was he poor but he could not read or write. His first job was at a gas station in Columbia followed by working on an assembly line at Pullman Ford. After that, he came to Walterboro to open the Shell Station in 1956. It quickly became a place for young men to hang out. He helped raise a lot of those young men to become very successful, often saying he himself was a Fourth-grade millionaire. In the 1970s, he left the station because of the gas shortage and opened the garage behind his house on the Bells Highway on the land that his wife’s father, Andrew Hiers, had given him. His beloved wife, Eloise’s family was so great to him and he never forgot it. It was in that station that he started McClure Enterprises in Walterboro, which over the years has grown into a very successful business, having to this day, out of almost fifty new wreckers and several hundred cars and trucks, he still has his original 1973 Kenworth wrecker.

He was iconic in the sport of drag racing and at the Walterboro Drag Strip. His legendary 1955 Chevrolet, which won “Top Illuminator” at the Daytona Speed Weeks in the early 1960s and acquired literally hundreds of trophies was famous up and down the East Coast. He bragged that he was “Top Dog” at the Drag Strip, and in all actuality, he was and he was never outrun.

Everyone wanted to be around Mr. George, his honesty, the legendary ’55 Chevrolet, and the drag races. He was someone who would give anything to anyone and was always there to help others. He was always a great example that hard work will not kill you. He did things only two ways: Do it right or do it over! His work ethic and determination were unbelievable. There was nothing he couldn’t do. His theory was to get a longer pipe or a bigger hammer. The biggest “Little Man” we have ever known, instilled a great pride into his children and left a big hole in the hearts of those he loved and all that knew him as a friend. “Big Daddy” as he was called by his dear friend Roger Odom, had a truly great life.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-six years, Mrs. Eloise Hiers McClure; four children, George Robert “Robbie” McClure and his wife Rhonda of Edisto Island, Sherri McClure Watson and her husband Ralph of Walterboro, William Andrew “Andy” McClure and Reagan of Walterboro, and Sandy McClure Carroll and her husband Tommy of Walterboro; seven grandchildren, Dean McDonald (Amy), Bryan McDonald (Chantelle), Nicole Stanfield and her husband Wesley, Justin McClure and his wife Audrey, Brandon McClure and his wife Callie, Cody Carroll, and Taylor Carroll; twelve great-grandchildren, Jordan McDonald, Tyler Carter, Kaneon McDonald, Cole Stanfield, Morgan Stanfield, Kourtney McDonald, Emery McClure, Ella McClure, Calder McClure, Sullivan McClure, Mason McDonald, and Davina McDonald as well as four great-great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

For those that desire, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to Evergreen Christian Church, Post Office Box 1686, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

The Relatives and Friends of the McClure family attended the funeral services for Mr. George Graham McClure which will be conducted at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon, October 27, 2019, from the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Avenue, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Bells Highway, Walterboro.

Arrangements by: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

CAUSEY, John

Mr. John George “Johnnie” Causey, 81, of Tin Cup Road in Garnett died early Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, in the Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.

Mr. Causey was born January 21, 1938, in Hampton County, a son of the late Horace Earl Causey and Edna Crosby Williams Causey. He served in the Army, worked for Agrico Chemical Company in Charleston, and then retired from Harper and Bowers, a wide-ranging agriculture-related company in Estill after 31 years. He was a member of Steep Bottom Baptist Church where he was active in many church activities. He also had been active in Lebanon Methodist Church and had been in charge of their cemetery where he was treasurer. He was an avid flower gardener, enjoyed going to flea markets and also devoted time to his main hobby, collecting arrowheads and artifacts. He was honored in Hampton County for donating his large collection of arrowheads to the Hampton County Museum.

Surviving are his brother: Robert Earl Causey, Sr. and wife Peggy of Furman; nieces: Linda Phillips Poole of Green Pond, Debra Phillips Drew and husband Scooter of Jacksonboro, Chinon Causey Conder and husband Jeff of Furman, and Rebecca Murphy Jones and husband Geoffrey of Omaha, Nebraska; nephews: Jesse Phillips and wife Velda and Roby Causey and wife Jennifer, all of Walterboro, and several other nieces and nephews. Mr. Causey was predeceased by his parents and sisters: Margie Williams Phillips Godley and Dorothy Williams Murphy; and a niece, Melissa Murphy Waldrop.

Graveside services will be 2 PM Monday in the Lebanon Cemetery near Scotia conducted by Rev. Scottie Redd and directed by Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home in Hampton.

Friends may visit with the family immediately following the services at the cemetery.

The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Hampton County Museum and the Hampton County Historical Society, PO Box 152, Hampton, SC 29924; the Lebanon Cemetery Association, c/o Wise Batten, PO Box 445, Estill, SC 29918; or Steep Bottom Baptist Church, PO Box 126, Estill, SC 29918.