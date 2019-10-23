Obituaries

HART, Allen

SMOAKS – John Allen Hart, 72, of Smoaks, entered into rest Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, at Roper Hospital in Charleston.

Born March 31, 1947, in Holly Hill, South Carolina, he was a son of the late John Ruben Hart and the late Bertha Eunice Irick Hart. He served our country faithfully in the United States Navy and was a retired supervisor from N and N Ball and Roller in Walterboro. He was a lifelong member of Target United Methodist Church in Holly Hill and attended Smoaks Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason, holding his forty-year membership at Bells Masonic Lodge No. 236 – Ancient Free Masons in Bells where he was a Past Master. He dearly loved hunting and fishing and was an avid Carolina Game Cocks Fan.

Surviving are: his wife, Mrs. Becky Linder – Hart; two daughters, Donna Gail Mixon and her husband Kevin of Ruffin and Maria Patterson of Chesnee; one he loved as a daughter, Brittany Melton (Matthew Hiers); two sisters, Ruby Bigelow of Colorado and Lorraine Sanford (Bob) of Lexington; five grandchildren, Amber Fraiser (Rocky), Sarah Hayden (Brandon), Amanda Nichols, Charity Patterson, and Chastity Patterson; and four great-grandchildren, R. J. Fraiser, Riley Fraiser, Owen Hayden, and Addison Hayden. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Rhonda Renee Hart and Lois Crosby.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment with military honors will follow at 4 o’clock that afternoon in Target United Methodist Churchyard, 704 Target Road, Holly Hill.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock this Saturday evening at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

Alma Jeannette (Sissy) Chaplin Smith passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She is survived by her son Perry Chaplin Smith Sr., his wife Terri Lynn Crosby Smith, a grandson, Perry Chaplin (Chap) Smith Jr., (predeceased) by her husband Mendel L Smith Jr. and her Granddaughter Calista Lynn Smith.

Sissy was born on January 26, 1935, in Ravenel, SC, to Malcolm White (Ike) Sr. and Coteen Rentz Chaplin. Shortly afterward the family moved to Whitehouse Plantation, Green Pond SC. In 1955, Sissy married Mendel L Smith Jr. who served in the Army Air Bourn. Upon discharge from the Army, the family located to Nt. Charleston, SC. In 1976 the family relocated to the current family home place in Jacksonboro, SC.

Sissy was a homemaker to her family, a member of the Jacksonboro Baptist Church, where she sang with the choir, and supported her husband of 61 years with his endeavors of the Jacksonboro Baptist Church, the Church Softball League, as well as the Jacksonboro Volunteer Fire Department. Her passions in life were her family, love for fishing, flowers, needlework, the annual autumn trip to the mountains of N.C. for apples, and “Hershey’s Kisses”. She loved traveling the Lowcountry roadways where she spent her life and raised her family.

Surviving and Predeceased are, sister Doris (Dot) C. Blaisus, (Jack), sister Mary Jane (Baby) C. Carter, (Richard Lee), brother, Malcolm (Mack) W Chaplin Jr., (Mildred), brother, Marshall Chaplin, (Janet), sister, Teresa (Terry) C. Godley, (Dicky), brother, Donald (Don) Edward Chaplin (Teresa), numerous nieces and nephews.

An Honorary service will be held at Jacksonboro Baptist Church, 14749 Charleston Hwy, Jacksonboro, SC on Sunday the 27th of October at 1:30 in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be sent to The Calista Lynn Smith Educational Endowment, 4677 Lowcountry Hwy., Yemassee, SC 29945.