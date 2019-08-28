Obituaries

COKER, Cary

WALTERBORO – Mr. Cary Talmadge Coker, 62, entered into rest Thursday morning, August 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Cottageville.

Born March 28, 1957, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Thomas Talmadge Coker and Helen Jeannette Bryant Coker. He was the owner and operator of C and C Hauling, LLC in Cottageville. Cary was many things over the span of his life. He was tug boat captain, an equipment operator, and truck driver to name a few. He loved deer hunting and riding his motorcycle, but his biggest love was his family. Cary, known to most of his family as “Pawpaw” or “Coconut Head”, loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Cary instilled into all his family to be strong, independent individuals with a good work ethic. He will be truly missed by all of his family and friends. He will be our family’s angel with the good Lord.

Surviving are: his wife of thirty-three years, Mrs. Janie Elizabeth “Libby” Weatherford Coker; three children, Christopher “Chris” Talmadge Coker (Stephanie) of Walterboro, Christina Elizabeth Coker (Jeremy Todd) of Cottageville, and Cari Jeannette Coker (Kenneth Skibba) of Cottageville; six grandchildren, Katalina Mary Carol Garvalia, Kyler Christopher Talmadge Carvalia, Kaleb Andrew Jospeh Craven, Austin J. Hinz, Makayla E. Hinz, and Teera Ivy Wade; and two great grandchildren, Braylan Hay and Mason T. Garvalia.

