No Rules Tourney Won by Edisto Outlaw

For 17 years the Baldwin Family have been organizing the No Rules offshore fishing tournament out of B & B Seafood at Bennett’s Point. Since 2014, the event has also been known as the Billie Baldwin Memorial, where the economical entry fee of $100 per boat, and their hospitality remain hallmarks. The crew of Edisto Outlaw won the event in 2014, and they backed it up by winning again in 2017 when their 59.5-pound wahoo weighed in as the biggest fish.

Organizer Richard Baldwin shared that the 35 boats fishing on Saturday, June 3 were the most ever for the No Rules event and that the crowd at the weigh-in was greater than 300 people. Baldwin runs B & B Seafood and has to balance a lot of comings and goings at the limited dock space during the weigh in that concludes by 6 p.m. that day. “After the awards for heaviest fish and best aggregate weight, everyone enjoyed a seafood supper prepared by my brother Tadpole Baldwin and Robbie Hooker,” said Richard Baldwin. “We plan to fish the 2018 No Rules tournament the first weekend in June as usual.”

The No Rules tournament winner is simply determined by which boat brings in the heaviest fish. The Edisto Outlaw crew chooses to use high-speed trolling for Wahoo as their go-to tactic, and it worked well with the winning wahoo falling for a large plastic lure. Cole Crosby is the owner and Captain of Edisto Outlaw, a 31-foot Contender with twin Mercury 300 Verado engines. “We rig the lines with a cable leader to counter the slashing action of the wahoo when they strike,” said Crosby.

“In the No Rules tournament you can start fishing whenever you like so we went out real early that day, and we caught the winning fish at 6 a.m.”, said Crosby. “We caught two smaller Wahoos by 9 a.m. and then the bite switched off and we didn’t catch another fish all day.” More than one member of the crew took a turn reeling in the winning fish, helping them earn the $3500 first place prize money. The crewmembers are J.J. Lamb, Cal Young, Ryan Crosby and Madison Utsey.

“This is a local tournament, and all your buddies are fishing in it too,” said Crosby. “So it’s not so much about the money, but more about bragging rights.” Colleton County is home to two more upcoming fishing tournaments that Edisto Outlaw will compete in- and no doubt so will many of the other same boats. The Edisto Water Sports annual Shark tourney will be held Saturday, June 10, and the Jim Bost Memorial offshore tourney at the Marina at Edisto will be held June 17.

A second award at the No Rules tournament goes to the boat with the highest aggregate weight of fish brought to the scales. Walterboro’s Jeffrey Herndon and his Reel Music fishing team won the $1000 prize for weighing in over 234.4-pounds of mahi-mahi. “We had a great day of fishing, and experienced an off and on bite all day long, in seas that were 1-foot or less,” said Herndon. Reel Music had some excitement when a blue marlin showed up briefly in their bait spread, but they had better luck with the dolphin.

Reel Music is a 32-foot Fountain boat with twin 300-horsepower engines. The winning crew included Michael Hickman, Edward Bryant, Kyle Lamb and Madison Howell. Many of the 42 dolphins they brought to the scales were small fish, but the SCDNR wardens on site measured each one and found them to exceed the legal length requirements. Other boats are also finding lots of small dolphins offshore, and it seems that most of the larger dolphin migrated past S.C. earlier in the year- possibly due to the warmer winter. But that won’t stop offshore fishing boats from heading for blue waters in search of bull dolphin and following the lure of deep sea fishing.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com