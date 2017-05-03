No Bones About It: Rice Festival Dog Show Was a Hit

For the fifth year in a row, Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) was excited to be part of the Colleton County Rice Festival with their annual Dog Show. The event continues to grow in entries and attendees despite the sweltering heat of the mid day sun. The Farmers Market has been a great location for the fur friendly event as it offers festival goers some great shade under their covered patio.

The 2017 FoCCAS Rice Festival Dog Show had 41 entries in seven different classes; Purebred, Mixed Breed, Puppy (for dogs under one year of age), Senior (for dogs over seven years of age), Child Handler (for kids under 12 years old), Costume, and Trick. Around one hundred and fifty folks gathered to watch the event this year. According to Sarah Miller, Vice- President of FoCCAS, the event earned the nonprofit group $271 through entry fees and bottled water sales.

Miller was thrilled that one of the Rice Festival vendors, Salty Dog Café and Boutique from North Carolina, provided treats for all of the first place winners. She was also very pleased to have David Stegall serve as the announcer and Heike Kibler serve as judge for the 2017 show. The Rice Festival beauty queens also passed out the awards during the awards ceremony. “It is great to see the community involved not only in the festival but also with FoCCAS. Each year we draw a really good crowd and each year it seems to be a different group than the year before”, said Miller on the event. Miller went on to say how exciting it is for FoCCAS to be a big part of Colleton County. The group has been able to expand their efforts in adoption, rescue, spay/neuter, and education because of the community supporting them. They are already looking forward to next year’s show.

Purebred Class

Bonnie Blue shown by Pam Constantine Bonaparte shown by Pat Morris Teddy shown by Candace Crosby Batman shown by Steph Crosby

Mix Breed Class

Daniel shown by Jordon Russ Milo shown by Alex Mandra Penny shown by Jessica Barr Mark shown by Tori Myers

Puppy Class (under 1 year old)

Millimoe shown by Chuck Momess Bella shown by Lindsey Chapman Watson shown by Rebecca Ramsey Miles shown by Lynn Robertson

Senior Class (over 7 years old)

Gone with the Wind shown by Pam Constantine Penny shown by Jessica Barr Nellie shown by Sarah Branam Cooper shown by Mackenzie Morehead

Child Handler Class (handler under 12 years old)

Daniel shown by Jordan Russ Cooper shown by Mackenzie Morehead Joey shown by Sarah Branam Patches shown by Brooke Huggins

Costume Class

Cooper shown by Mackenzie Morehead Miles shown by Lynn Robertson Batman shown by Steph Crosby Copper of Habitat shown by Pam Murray

Best Trick Class