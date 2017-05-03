No Bones About It: Rice Festival Dog Show Was a Hit

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
For the fifth year in a row, Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS) was excited to be part of the Colleton County Rice Festival with their annual Dog Show. The event continues to grow in entries and attendees despite the sweltering heat of the mid day sun. The Farmers Market has been a great location for the fur friendly event as it offers festival goers some great shade under their covered patio.
The 2017 FoCCAS Rice Festival Dog Show had 41 entries in seven different classes; Purebred, Mixed Breed, Puppy (for dogs under one year of age), Senior (for dogs over seven years of age), Child Handler (for kids under 12 years old), Costume, and Trick. Around one hundred and fifty folks gathered to watch the event this year. According to Sarah Miller, Vice- President of FoCCAS, the event earned the nonprofit group $271 through entry fees and bottled water sales.
Miller was thrilled that one of the Rice Festival vendors, Salty Dog Café and Boutique from North Carolina, provided treats for all of the first place winners. She was also very pleased to have David Stegall serve as the announcer and Heike Kibler serve as judge for the 2017 show. The Rice Festival beauty queens also passed out the awards during the awards ceremony. “It is great to see the community involved not only in the festival but also with FoCCAS. Each year we draw a really good crowd and each year it seems to be a different group than the year before”, said Miller on the event. Miller went on to say how exciting it is for FoCCAS to be a big part of Colleton County. The group has been able to expand their efforts in adoption, rescue, spay/neuter, and education because of the community supporting them. They are already looking forward to next year’s show.
Purebred Class
Mix Breed Class
Puppy Class (under 1 year old)
Senior Class (over 7 years old)
Child Handler Class (handler under 12 years old)
Costume Class
Best Trick Class