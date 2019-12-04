NJROTC donates to “Stockings for Soldiers”







Last Tuesday, the Colleton County High School NJROTC cadets diligently prepared more than 100 stockings to be shipped to active military personnel overseas for the Christmas holiday. The unit collected items for several weeks to ensure the stockings were filled for this worthy cause. Without the help of the cadets and parents, this could not have been possible.

Each cadet had the opportunity to stuff the stockings with personal hygiene items, reading materials and treats. The CCHS NJROTC cadets wanted to ensure the men and women serving overseas are well aware of the support for their efforts to provide us with a wonderful holiday season.