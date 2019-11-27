NJROTC compete in Battery Creek Drill





On Saturday, October 26th the Colleton County High School NJROTC participated in the Battery Creek Drill Meet in Beaufort. The NJROTC cadets competed in the following categories: Armed Platoon led by Company Executive Officer Cadet Lieutenant Zahara Ellison, Armed Squad led by Cadet Chief Petty Officer Jadacus Sherrill, Armed Freshman Squad led by Cadet Petty Officer First Class Camille Ellison, Unarmed Platoon led by Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Jon McClendon, Unarmed Squad led by the Cadet Company Commander Cadet Lieutenant Commander James Jennings, Unarmed Freshman Squad led by Cadet Ensign Jacob Miron, and Color Guard led by Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Aaliyah Taylor.

All cadets performed extremely well with the Unarmed Squad taking third place in the Drill Meet. A selected amount of cadets took part in Armed and Unarmed Knockout where the cadets execute their drill abilities in front of Marine Corps Drill Instructors. In Unarmed Knockout Company Executive Officer Cadet Zahara Ellison won first place, Cadet Lieutenant Junior Grade Kaeleigh Wilson took third, and Cadet Tharp came in tenth place out of over 70 cadets from various schools throughout South Carolina. In Armed Knockout, Cadet Varnadoe won tenth place out of over 70 cadets.