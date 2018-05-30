NJROTC Basic Leadership Training

The Colleton County NJROTC attended a 3 day Basic Leadership Training at Parris Island. About 30 cadets attended this not so “fun” trip. Pr1 Christopher Hutchins said, “BLT helps the cadets develop leadership and self discipline skills making them work as a team. It gives valuable experience that the cadets can take anywhere they go.”

The cadets had to learn marching techniques and ran a lot in which was part of their physical training with a Parris Island Drill Instructor. They were able to shoot A4 M16’s in the simulator to observe live gun fire. The cadets had to be on fire watch for an hour while everyone else was sleeping. When their shift was over, they woke the next recruit up. They witnessed new recruits coming in to Parris Island and saw firsthand what being a marine recruit is about.

The cadets also attended a graduation ceremony for Marines graduating from boot camp with planes flying overhead. Pr1 Hutchins said, “I am proud of the Colleton County NJROTC! They rose to the challenge and completed training. BLT is a learning camp about hard work and sacrifice, not a fun camp. Seeing their hard work and enthusiasm gave me confidence for their generation.”

Cadet Hunter Fussell said, “I received knowledge about not letting my guard down, to stay focused and never give up. The BLT camp wants me to join the military after school and do better to become an officer.”