News Briefs

North Lemacks project moves forward, demolition to begin

Walterboro officials are now seeking bids to demolish structures on 22 parcels of land within the city limits. This demolition, and the cleaning up of those properties, is part of the ongoing revitalization project of the city’s North Lemacks Neighborhood. Walterboro officials have been working on the three-phase project for two years. The project includes the demolition of vacant and overgrown properties, and the refurbishment of other lots and properties in the neighborhood. The project has also brought newly-paved roads to the community, in addition to a new road to the neighborhood’s park. Additionally, the revitalization project brought new signage, new street lights and security cameras along the neighborhood’s roads. The entire project is being funded by both the city and a Community Development Block grant (CDBG), which was supplied via the Lowcountry Council of Governments.

This demolition phase is the final part of the entire project.

The demolition portion of this project is being paid for via funds from the S.C. Department of Commerce and the CDBG grant program.

According to documents provided by city officials, asbestos testing has already been conducted on the parcels that are set for demolition.

All bids for the project were submitted to city officials by April 6. From here, city leaders will determine the best bid and announce that information to the public. Once demolition starts, the work must be complete within 90 days, as stated by city documents.

Colleton Gets Summer Reading Funds

Colleton county will be receiving $37,141 in state grant money for a summer reading camp. The local summer reading camp is called Summer Reading ACE Team Camp and is sponsored by the Clemson University Extension and the Colleton County Memorial Library. This is the only program in Colleton County to receive the state summer reading grant funds.

According to officials with the S.C. Department of Education, each county in South Carolina will be receiving some sort of financial assistance to help support summer reading camps.

“The purpose of the Summer Reading Camp Community Partnership Grant is to expand the existing summer reading camps, which provide elementary school students who are working toward grade level reading proficiency with the opportunity to receive quality, intensive instructional services,” as stated in a press release issued by the S.C. Department of Education.

Statewide, more than $700,000 in summer grant funds are being distributed throughout each of the state’s 46 counties. The entire program is supported through an appropriations act recently passed by the S.C. General Assembly.

“A student’s reading ability is one of the most important indicators of future success,” said S.C. State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman. “Summer reading camps provide students with extended time and support to help them become stronger readers while combating summer reading loss in a fun, active environment,” she said, in a press release.

For students to benefit from the summer program, they must attend regularly and be engaged in instructional and hands-on learning experiences. Grant sites strategize ways to increase consistent student attendance through collaborative partnerships between local community organizations and school districts.

Local republican party chooses leaders

Colleton’s Republican residents will be represented on a state level by eight local delegates who were chosen during a recent meeting.

The Colleton County Republican Convention met on April 6th. During that meeting, Janis Blocker was re-elected to her 10th consecutive 2-year term as Colleton’s Republican chairwoman. Additionally, Colleton resident Becky Hill was also re-elected as the party’s secretary and Mary Anne Cannady was sent back to the position as executive committeewoman for the local party.

Additionally, eight delegates were elected to represent Colleton County on a state level. These eight people will attend the upcoming state Republican Convention on Saturday, May 13th at the convention center in Columbia, S.C.

These elected delegates are Janis Blocker; Mary Anne Cannady; Lori Bell Beard; David Blocker; Joe Flowers; Gene Whetsell; William (Bill) Young; and Eric Campbell.

Eight alternate delegates to the state convention were also elected. These backup delegates are Moultrie Plowden; Janice Young; Kimber Santorella; Monroe Rhodes; Robert Posey; Debra Gorrell; Cynthia Roberts; and Frank Santorella.

During that April 6th meeting, recently re-elected Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone spoke to those in attendance. He was joined by special guests Hope Walker, who is the executive director of the S.C. State Republican Party, and Sandra Bryan, who is chair of Congressional District 6.