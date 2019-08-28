New voting machines arrive in Colleton, give voters a paper ballot option

Colleton County has received its new voting machines.

The State of South Carolina’s Election Commission voted earlier this year to spend $51 million on new voting machines. The new machines will replace all previous machines used throughout the entire state. They are an electronic touchscreen; however, the new machines do have an option for a paper ballot. The printed-off paper ballot can be printed from each machine to verify voting results.

Last week, Colleton County’s machines were delivered to the county’s Office of Elections and Voter Registration. That office’s Director, Angela Upchurch, said dozens and dozens of boxes filled the entire room. The former voting machines had to be processed, boxed and returned to the state’s election office headquarters.

Officially called the Election Systems and Software Express Vote voting machine, the new system gives voters choices in each election on a screen, and then prints off those choices onto a paper ballot. These ballots can then either be hand-counted or counted using an electronic scanner.

“We will now be able to audit paper ballots to verify results,” said Marci Andino, executive director of the State Election Commission. “This is a significant measure that will go a long way in providing voters and election officials the assurance that every vote is counted just as the voter intended.”

Voters must still be registered to vote, and must still present valid identification, just as in years past. The only thing changing in this process is the actual machines used to take each person’s vote.

These paper ballots will allow each county’s election leaders to audit those ballots if necessary and will ensure more accurate results statewide, according to state election officials.

“Our job was to find the best system out there for the voters of South Carolina,” said John Wells, chairman of the State Election Commission. “We were looking for a system that is secure, accurate, accessible, auditable, transparent, reliable, and easy for poll managers and voters to use.”

Now that the new machines are in place in Colleton County, the county’s Election Day volunteers still have to undergo training on how to use the new machines, said Upchurch. Upchurch and officials from the county’s Board of Elections traveled recently to Columbia to receive their own training on the system.

The new machines could be in place for the upcoming November 5th municipal elections. These elections include the towns of Smoaks, Lodge, Cottageville, Edisto Beach and the City of Walterboro.

The machines statewide will be used for the presidential primary in June of 2020 and for the general election in November of 2020.