New voters register ahead of February 29th Democratic primary

More than 100 new voters have registered to vote ahead of the upcoming Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, which will occur on Saturday, Feb. 29th.

According to Angela Upchurch, director of the Colleton County Office of Elections and Board of Voter Registration, the total number of registered voters in Colleton County has increased by 105 people from January 1st of 2020 to January 30th of this month.

While Upchurch said she could not confirm that the increase in newly registered voters is soley because of the primary, she said she is happy to see the overall number of registered voters in the county increase.

The Democratic Presidential Preference Primary will be happening nationwide, from February through June. These primaries are a part of the candidate selection process for the Democratic Party.

In Colleton County, all voting locations and precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for this Democratic primary.

Anyone wanting to vote must bring their photo identification to the polling location, according to Upchurch. Voters without an ID can get one before the primary from S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Following the primary, the Colleton County Board of Canvassers will hold a hearing on March 5th to “determine the validity of all provisional ballots” that are cast in the preference primary, said Upchurch. This hearing will occur at the Colleton County Board of Voter Registration and Elections Office.

The recent deadline to register to vote, however, was only for this particular primary. With 2020 being a busy election year, both locally and nationally, Upchurch is encouraging more people to get registered and to update their addresses, if necessary. All Colleton County registered voters who are Democrats can participate in the upcoming Democratic Presidential Preference Primary. The Colleton County Republican voters will likely have a June primary for several seats. Additionally, Colleton County voters can participate in the upcoming November general election, which has several local seats on it, including the Colleton County Sheriff, the Colleton County Coroner, and the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor (prosecutor). The ballot will also contain the U.S. Presidential Election.

Upchurch said anyone still wanting to participate in any election happening this year in Colleton County has time to register. A person has until 30 days prior to the election to register to vote, she said.

“The January 30th deadline to register to vote was for the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary only,” she said. “I encourage everyone to check their voting status by calling our office at 843-549-2843 or by going online to www.scvotes.org, to make sure their information is correct.”

As for the upcoming Democratic primary, here is a complete list of polling locations and precincts that will be open for this partisan Presidential Preference Primary.

002 Bells, located at Bells Elementary School, at 12088 Bells Highway in Ruffin;

005 Canadys, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue, at 13871 Augusta Hwy. in Round O;

006 Cottageville, located at Cottageville Elementary School;

007 Edisto, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station, at 68—Sunrise Road in Smoaks;

008 Green Pond, located at Coleton County Fire-Rescue, 503 Fire Station Rd. in Green Pond;

009 Hendersonville, located at Hendersonville Elementary School;

010 Horse Pen, located in the gym lobby of Colleton County High School;

011 Hudson Mill, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station, 2425 Azalea Patch Rd. in Ruffin;

012 Jacksonboro, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station, 150 Clinic Rd. in Jacksonboro;

014 Maple Cane, located at Maple Cane Baptist Church in Cottageville;

015 Mashawville, located at Aimwell Presbyterian Church in Round O;

017 Peeples, located at Northside Elementary School in Walterboro;

018 Petits, located at the Black Creek Baptist Church in Walterboro;

019 Peniel, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 1, at 229 Mable T. Willis Blvd.;

020 Ritter, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 22, at 3547 Possum Corner Road;

021 Round O, located at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Round O;

022 Rice Patch, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue, at 547 Ashton Road in Islandton;

023 Ruffin, located at the Ruffin Community Center;

024 Sidneys, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue at 19576 Augusta Highway;

026 Stokes, located at Doctors Creek Baptist Church in Walterboro;

027 Sniders, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 29 in Ruffin;

029 Walterboro No. 1, at Dogwood Hill Golf Course in Walterboro;

030 Walterboro No. 2, at the Colleton County Civic Center at 494 Hampton St.;

031 Walterboro No. 3, at the Clemson Co-Op Extension Building, at 611 Black St. in Room 222;

032 Walterboro No. 4, at Forest Hills Elementary School;

033 Williams, at Evergreen Baptist Church in Williams;

034 Wolfe Creek, Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 26 at 2970 Mt. Carmel Rd. in Walterboro;

035 Edisto Beach, at Edisto Beach Town Hall;

039 Walterboro No. 5, in the left side of the gym at Colleton County Middle School;

038 Ashton-Lodge, at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 3 in Lodge;

039 Berea-Smoaks, located at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 7, in Smoaks;

040 Walterboro No. 6, at Colleton County Fire-Rescue Station No. 24 in Walterboro.