New USC Basketball head coach named

The University of South Carolina Salkehatchie is pleased to announce that Jake Williams has been named the new head coach of the Indians men’s basketball team. Coach Williams was most recently an Assistant Coach at North Florida State College in Niceville, Florida and prior to that was director of basketball operations at North Carolina Central University. Originally from Tennessee, he is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University.