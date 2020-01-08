New tobacco age law in effect

It is now illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to buy tobacco.

The new national law was signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Dec. 20th and is officially in effect nationwide. The law applies to the sale of all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, making it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to buy these products.

The law is being enforced by the FDA, which released a statement on its Web site, saying it is now “illegal for a retailer to sell any tobacco product – including cigarettes, cigars, and e-cigarettes- to anyone under 21.”

The new federal law that increases the age to 21 is another layer onto state laws addressing tobacco sales and usage. A new state law was signed in 2019 by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, requiring that all school districts in the state become tobacco-free campuses. This same law also now says that no one underage can enter into a retail establishment that primarily sells tobacco, such as an E-Cigarette or vaping shop.

According to the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 6.2 million middle and high school students in the United States used some tobacco product in 2019.

The new tobacco-age law is only one in many new state laws now in effect in South Carolina.

In all, 108 bills were signed into law by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster for the 2020 year.

One of these that has gained statewide attention is an ongoing effort to give some of the state’s spent gas money back into residents’ pockets. This is part of the 2018 gas tax law that is still in effect. As a part of this law, state residents can include a portion of what they spent at the pump on their 2019 tax returns.

Other new state laws include the start of a three-year phase-in for boat owners. The new law begins in 2020 and will require over the next three years that boat owners register their boat each year. Now, state laws require boat owners to register their boat every three years. The new yearly registration fee for boats costs $10 per year.

Another law now in effect, relates to the state now regulating electric cooperatives under a more watchful state eye. The new law provides an extra layer of oversight from S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff on electric cooperatives that service customers in all 46 counties throughout the Palmetto State.

According to the filed bill, electric cooperatives can now be inspected and audited by the office of regularly staff. The bill also addresses the elections to electric cooperatives: voting locations for seats onto an electric cooperative are now required to be open for a minimum of four hours and must allow for early voting. Additionally, the new state law requires incumbent trustees who are seeking reelection cannot influence the nomination nor credentials process.

S.C. Senate and the S.C. House of Representatives are set to resume their legislative session on Jan. 14th at S.C. Statehouse in Columbia.

Among their dashboard of legislation to discuss are several resolutions honoring various South Carolina residents for their service to the state.