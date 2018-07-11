New Times for 2018 Summer Mobile Farmers Market

The Mobile Farmers Market is open to the public and we encourage residents of the apartment complexes and residents of the surrounding neighborhoods to visit the mobile market for fresh fruits and vegetables. The Mobile Market supports our local farmers and provides fresh produce often at prices lower than most grocery stores. Cash, senior vouchers and WIC vouchers are accepted

The new scheduled times for the 2018 Summer Mobile Farmers Market are as follows:

Mondays – July16, July 23, July 30

Walterboro Village: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm

Colleton Heights: 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm

Druid Hills: 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm

Wednesdays – July 18, July 25, August 1

Magnolia Village: 1:00 pm – 1:45 pm

Bay Meadows Apartments: 2:00 pm – 2:45 pm

Lincoln Apartments: 3:00 pm – 3:45 pm

For additional information, contact Alta Mae Marvin, Clemson Extension, 843-549-2595, Ext 126 or amarvin@clemson.edu. The Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Should you require special accommodations due to disability, please notify our office ten days prior to the event.