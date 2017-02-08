New Tech Gets National Attention

All eyes were recently on representatives from Colleton County’s New Tech Academy as the group was part of a statewide study on how students in poor parts of the state are working to better themselves.

Colleton County High School’s New Tech program and Scott’s Branch High School both have adopted a STEM-focused educational component into their high school curriculum: these are the New Tech approaches to education. From February 1 through February 3rd, the two schools were involved in a study hosted by the American Youth Policy Forum.

The event took place in Charleston. It was called “Advancing Equity through Deeper Learning in Rural Schools: The Journey of School Transformation.”

The entire conference ended with everyone traveling to Colleton County High School for a tour of the New Tech Campus. There, the officials also heard from New Tech students and teachers during a panel discussion.

The entire event is meant to see how students in these two schools – both of which are located in the dubbed “I-95 Corridor of Shame,” an area along Interstate 95 where poverty is high – are working to improve their students’ educations.

“These two STEM-focused New Tech schools will graduate their first classes in 2017. The schools utilize four design pillars: culture that empowers students and teachers, project-based learning, a broad use of technology and school-wise ‘deeper learning’ student outcomes,” as stated in a press release on the event. “Additionally, dual enrollment with college courses and engagement with regional employers are helping to advance equity and opportunity for students …,” the press release states.

Locals quilts to highlight Black History Month

The artistic works of now retired Colleton County Educator Lillie Fowler Singleton are being featured at the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Month as part of the museum’s Black History Month activities.

According to a press release issued by the museum, Singleton began sewing when she was 8 years old as she watched her family members make clothing and create quilts. “She loves making quilts for her children, two grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and friends,” the press release states.

Singleton is a graduate of Ft. Valley State University in Georgia and is a retired Family and Consumer Science teacher. She also has a love for genealogy, and has even a written a book on her family’s history, the press release states.

The quilt exhibit is free and open to the public. The museum is located at 506 East Washington Street in downtown Walterboro.

Flood assistance still available

Colleton County will be hosting a mobile intake center during the entire months of February and March to help those who still have damage questions related to the historic flood of 2015. The mobile in-take center will provide residents who are living in low- to-moderate income households with financial help. According to a press release issued by Colleton County, Colletonians who are 65 years of age and older are given the priority. Also, Colleton residents who have documented disabilities or any household with children who are five years old or younger will also receive priority. “The program focuses on the repair or replacement of homes for the most at-risk citizens that do not have the resources to repair or rebuild their homes,” the press release states.

Any Colleton County resident applying for assistance should bring with them a military identification or a driver’s license; a Certificate of Naturalization or Permanent Resident Card; or a Proof of Disability Letter, either in the form of a letter from a doctor, a Social Security Letter, or a VA Benefit Letter.

Anyone applying will also need Proof of Income and a copy of your Homeowner Insurance Flood Policy.

The mobile in-take center will be set on February 27, February 28 and March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Colleton County Memorial Library in Walterboro.