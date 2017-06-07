New statewide law changes how, where kids ride

A new law signed just over a week ago by South Carolina’s Governor, Henry McMaster, has those concerned for the safety of children cheering. The law now matches what pediatricians have been recommending for a long time, to keep your children secured in the back seat for a longer period of time. There is also no grace period for these changes meaning the law took effect the day McMaster signed it. The new law affects children from birth to the age of eight.

According to the new law, children under 2-years-of-age “must be properly secured in a rear-facing child passenger restraint system in a rear passenger seat of the vehicle until the child exceeds the height or weight limit allowed by the manufacturer of the child passenger restraint system being used.” The change makes South Carolina one of just five states to require children to remain in rear-facing seats until age 2.

According to Yvonne “Chumpy” Penfield, Director of the local Safe Kids, rear facing for longer matches what American Academy of Pediatrics have been recommending for years because rear-facing car seats can offer more head, neck and spine support in an accident. Safe Kids works with more than 500 coalitions in 49 states and the District of Columbia. Based on the needs of the community, this coalition implements evidenced-based programs, such as car-seat checkups, safety workshops and sports clinics that help parents and caregivers prevent childhood injuries.

A second big change is a recommendation that children under 8 years of age or shorter than 57 inches should be restrained in a belt-positioning booster seat.

Even if a child reaches the age requirement, Penfield recommends making sure children fit safely in the seatbelt, meaning the seatbelt is square on their shoulder, snug on their hips and their knees fold over the front of the seat, before letting them graduate from the booster seat. The new law also changes the age at which children are legally allowed to ride in the front seat of a vehicle to 8. It was previously 6.

Penfield also warns that not following the new law could not only result in injury to children but could also result in big fines for the driver. Child restraint laws carry fines from $150 to $341 depending on which department issues the ticket, state, county, or city. “We have had people contact us about wanting to attend one of the workshops we offer on how to properly install their car or booster seats in hopes of reducing their large fine before they go to court and we can only help them on their first offense. We get on average 5 to 7 calls a month because of these types of tickets so folks need to know law enforcement is watching,” said Penfield on enforcement of child restraints. She went on to say that she is in the process of organizing a car seat checkpoint for folks to be able to stop by and make sure they have installed their seats correctly and they are following the new laws. The Colletonian will bring our readers the date and time of the checkpoint as soon as it is set.