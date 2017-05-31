New school food choices coming to menu

Thanks to some incoming changes to how school food can be prepared, Colleton students may have tastier meals to eat at school next year.

The types of food served on school lunch menus – and how that food is prepared and served – is dictated by federal law. The new administrative change at the White House means potential new changes to nutritional standards in public schools – and these changes are coming down to the local level.

One such change that is already being anticipated is changing the now-stringent sodium levels required in school food. These requirements are implemented nationally in the Healthy, Hungry-Free Kids Act.

“We are definitely not going to have to implement lower sodium levels, and that is good because I don’t think we could go any lower than what we are already being required to do. To take it further down would have been impossible,” said Ellen Fitch, director of nutrition for the Colleton County School District. Fitch has been serving as interim director of student nutrition and food services. Effective July 1, however, Fitch will become the permanent director of this department. The decision was made by the Colleton County School Board during a routine meeting two weeks ago. Dr. Franklin Foster, the superintendent of the school district, recommended to the school board that Fitch is given the permanent post.

According to her, foods are now seasoned through a variety of natural spices with a very low level of sodium, or salt.

She says the local school menus for public school students for the coming 2017-2018 school year is also going to have some changes in its choices for students.

Besides the dietary changes in the food, she has been taste-testing different food choices. “We are looking to have a new pizza option that the students will love, and a hot chicken choice and new burger product,” she said. “The new burger product very much resembles a popular burger option from a big fast-food chain,” she said, saying that she cannot say which national franchise the burger most tastes like. “The students are sure to like it,” she said, laughing.

Throughout the last several months, Fitch has been sampling different food options for Colleton students while attending some national lunch choice taste-testing events. “We try very hard to prepare food for our students that we will enjoy eating,” she said. “The students at the high school level get to choose from five choices every day, and it’s something that we always hear compliments on from our students,” she said.

“You always see some complaints about school food, especially on social media, but I encourage every community member and parent to come have lunch with us,” said Fitch. “I want people to taste what our children are having. It’s healthy and tastes good. We work hard to make sure everything is done at a very professional level.

“We are held to much higher federal levels than the restaurant industry,” she added.

Any other federal changes to local school lunch options could include changes in milk options, but these decisions have not been made by federal and state school lunch officials.

Fitch has been employed with the Colleton County School District for 17 years. During that time, she has “served in several positions that support” the district’s nutritional department, according to a press release issued by District officials on her promotion.

She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.