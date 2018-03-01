New school buses for Colleton County



Several new school buses could soon be on the way to Colleton County, as part of funding from a national effort to help clean up the environment.

Colleton is one of seven school districts across South Carolina that is receiving money in the form of a special rebate funding. The funds are allocated and must be used for new school bus purchases. Besides Colleton County, the other districts chosen in South Carolina to receive new school buses include Greenville, Spartanburg, Newberry, Union, Berkeley and Lexington One.

According to information released by the S.C. Department of Education on Friday, a total of $620,000 in rebates has been issued to these seven districts, with those funds to replace 31 total school buses throughout the districts.

Locally, Colleton County received $100,000 in rebate funds. This is enough to replace five of the district’s current school buses.

Overall, the funding that South Carolina replaced is part of a larger federal grant awarded to the Palmetto State. South Carolina has received the $620,000 in funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of a plan to reduce harmful emissions and provide the state with cleaner models of school buses. “We are pleased to have been awarded this funding, which will go to replacing our states aging fleet with lower emission and more efficient buses,” S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said, in a written statement. “The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) played an integral role in the application process, and we appreciate their support as these funds will truly benefit the health and safety of students and communities in our state,” she said.

In addition to the money it gave to South Carolina’s public schools, the EPA awarded more than $8.7 in funds to school districts nationally. The funds are a part of the EPA’s “Diesel Emissions Reduction Act.”

It is unclear when the local buses will be purchased and put on the road.