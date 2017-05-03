New Restaurant on Main Street: Flatz On Main

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Main street has another new business sharing the streets of Downtown Walterboro. Surprisingly it’s not another retail shop, it’s a shop Walterboro can’t have enough of and could always use more. Joining the list of businesses downtown is a new restaurant that is determine to add a little flavor to Main street.

On Monday April 24, Flatz On Main officially opened for business. The restaurant held its Grand Opening Saturday April 29 during Rice Festival weekend. The Menu offers a wide selection of Wings, flavors includ: BBQ, Hot, Medium, Mild, Lemon Pepper, Garlic Parmesan, Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour, Jumpin Jerk and Mango Habanero if you want it a little extra spicy. “We specialize in Wings and hope to add a little flavor, fun and diversity to the food scene” said Shakeya Arnold, Owner.

Arnold is a native of Walterboro and a Class of 1996 graduate of Walterboro High. She currently works as a Healthcare Technical Project Manager in Atlanta Georgia. She has combine her management and business knowledge with her skills in the kitchen to bring Flatz On Main to life with the help and support of her family. “Flatz is a family run restaurant with good vibes, good food and good people” said Arnold. “I’m blessed to open a restaurant in my home community and have the opportunity to run it with my family” she says.

When asked by the paper why she chose a location downtown opposed to a spot near one of the interstates Arnold replied, “Main street is still the heart of Walterboro and it’s a great location where folks can still walk or take a quick drive if they like, people can come together here over great food and good conversation.”

Flatz on Main is located at 206 East Washington Street, open Tuesday -Thursday 11:00am to 9:00pm and Friday & Saturday 11:00 am- 11:00pm. Stay tune for Specialty Game Nights, Themed Mixers, Live Music from local and traveling artists, and Football/Sport Watching on the big screen TVs. For more information or to call-in your order call (843) 782-4606.