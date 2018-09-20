New plan in place to create more Colletonians

A new marketing campaign to bring more residents to Walterboro is being launched.

The first public meeting for the Relocation Marketing Committee was recently held on Tuesday evening. It was an advertised event, with the goal of informing the public of the work that has been done. “This was an opportunity for residents to learn more about this worthwhile project and join the conversation at this public meeting,” said Michelle Strickland. Strickland is the marketing coordinator of Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative, one of the businesses invested in the new campaign. Strickland has also been heavily involved with the project since it began last year, when a group of Colleton County citizens and leaders began a simple conversation. The topic: how to recruit new residents to Colleton County and how to influence or steer the incoming growth in the right direction.

“We thought it would be a good idea to partner with private and public entities to build a funding pool for this marketing campaign,” said Strickland. She acts as a liaison between the Relocation Marketing Committee and the agency that the partners hired to implement the program, Touchpoint Communications, based out of Charleston.

Colleton County and the City of Walterboro are both supporters of the campaign.

The marketing committee consists of Colleton Medical Center, Coastal Electric Cooperative, PRTC, The Bank of Walterboro, the University of South Carolina Salkehatchie, First Federal Bank of S.C., and Fishburne and Company.

These are just the first businesses to join the effort, said Strickland.

According to her, Colleton County and the City of Walterboro have both partnered into the project. They represent the public side of the effort, she said.

“We all have invested interest in seeing our community grow. Let’s make sure our message is being placed in front of the eyes of those who are looking for a new place to call home.

As for the actual marketing campaign, all collateral and materials were created during the summer. An online campaign was launched in August.

“It specifically targets three demographics: the retirement population, or active retirement, the younger professional crowd that is being targeted through a Lowcountry-living approach and Chapter Two business recruitment,” said Strickland, speaking about the actual campaign. “We promote our business-friendly community in this campaign. We let people know about our lower cost of living, open spaces, less traffic. Living here is about a better quality of life.”

Currently, all marketing for the campaign is being done throughout the Tri-County area, meaning the greater Charleston market. Strickland says this is the first outreach effort in a series of planned marketing efforts.

Walterboro Mayor Bill Young is the spokesman in the current marketing videos. “We are using The Front Porch of the Lowcountry as our branding, with Walterboro as the anchor. But, this is a county effort,” said Strickland. “We want to make the public aware of what is being done, and we want to recruit more partners.”

To participate in the project, contact Strickland at 843-538-9330 or call Walterboro Tourism Director Christan Spiers at 843-538-4353.