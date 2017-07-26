New Mobile Library Dedication & Ribbon Cutting

On Tuesday, July 18 at 11:00 am the Colleton County Memorial Library held the New Mobile Library Dedication and Ribbon Cutting on the library’s front lawn. Members of the community, of all ages, came out to celebrate the dedication and ribbon cutting. Library Director, Carl Coffin, welcomed the crowd and gave an overview of the efforts it took and the support received to bring the New Mobile Library to Colleton County. Rep. Robert L. Brown, Rep. Patsy G. Knight and Sen. Margie Bright Matthews all spoke about their involvement and what it meant for them to support the funding for the New Mobile Library.

After the Dedication Program and Ribbon Cutting presentation, the doors of the New Mobile Library opened for tours. Lots of children and community members took the tour with Extension Librarian, Joyce B. Chaplin, and Asst. Extension Librarian, Jane S. Shaw. The New Mobile Library to check out all the new books, resources and library materials. The New Mobile Library is fully stocked with 400 new books filling the shelves as well as; DVDs, Audio Books, Children educational games, Playaway Launch Pad tables for kids to use. It also has wifi for internet access.

Special guest in attendance were State Library Representatives; The Citadel; Daniel Library Director, David S. Goble; Beaufort County Library Director, Ray McBride; Councilmen, Gene Whetsell; Sue Keith from the Colleton County Legislative Delegation office; and Library Board of Trustees Jane McT. Brown (Board Chair), Sylvia Rowland, Beth Johnston and Molly Watkins.

“I’m very pleased with the turnout and support from the community, legislators, Library Board of Trustees and local officials,” said Coffin. “I want to give a special thanks to the library staff, Petal Palace Florist for donating the Ribbon and David Smalls from the Colleton County Legislative Delegation office for helping to coordinate the legislators’ attendance at the event,” he says. The Mobile Library is now in service, you will be seeing Chaplin and Shaw on the road bringing the Mobile Library to your community. For more information about the Mobile Library, route and scheduled dates please contact the Colleton County Memorial Library at 843-549-5621, Ext. 5.