New local litter program offers cash reward

An original son of Walterboro and a current resident has created an incentive plan to help people keep litter off of the city’s streets.

Ladson Fishburne, 27, has created a Website that lets anyone report litter – and pick up the problem. Each time a person reports litter or cleans it up, you earn points on the Website. Then, the points can be redeemed for Visa cash gifts from an online store that he has linked to the site.

“The site uses a map so the location shows up immediately. People can either check the map and go clean the litter or report other problem areas,” he said. “It is a point-based system. I’m trying to give people incentives to clean up their community.”

Fishburne says he personally gets notified each time a person either reports litter or cleans it up. Each person’s login is then tracked as they earn points. “I get notified if a person uploads a picture of litter, or reports it on the map. And I get notified if a person has cleaned it up,” he explains. “In the future, I’ll have more products for people to choose from. For now, I’m buying my own VISA gift cards for a reward.”

Fishburne is asking the local business community to get involved, and to either offer gift cards or products as rewards. “I’m still working on that aspect of it, but the actual site is up and running and ready for people to get involved,” he said.

Fishburne says the city’s ongoing litter problem is one he takes personally. He has worked on this site for the last two years. But, he created his proactive litter approach while working in Rock Hill and attending Winthrop University. Once he returned to Walterboro, his idea to keep streets clean kept growing, he said.

“When I went to college, I didn’t have a vehicle. I was walking to work. Every day, I walked down the same street and every day I saw litter in the same spots,” he said. “And I started coming up with the idea for the website.

“People in the community should be invested and involved.”

Fishburne’s father, Barnwell Fishburne, has also been working to clean Walterboro’s dirty roads and streets. During the last several months, he has spoken to Walterboro City Council and economic development leaders. Barnwell Fishburne is hoping to use a city-based program and fund to clean the litter.

The site is www.litterrater.com. There is a form on the Web site that goes straight to Fishburne’s email for incentive notification. For more information on the program, or to offer gift cards or other incentives or to get involved, email Fishburne at fishburnee2@mailbox.winthrop.edu.

“I want our economic development leaders, our civic groups, our neighbors, to all get involved in this,” he said. “It’s our town.”