New Local Laser Offers Eye Treatment ; More Than 100 Already Served

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Colleton Medical Ambulatory Surgery Center has a new Lumenis SLT (Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty) laser treatment option for patients with Glaucoma.

Glaucoma is an eye disease that, if left untreated, could lead to vision loss by causing damage to the optic nerve which sends images to your brain allowing you to see. Damage to the optic nerve is often caused by high eye pressure which is the number one risk factor for glaucoma. The Lumneis SLT treatment is a non-invasive laser procedure used to treat glaucoma by reducing the pressure in the eye, according to Colleton Medical Center hospital officials.

Healthy eyes naturally produce fluid that gives them normal pressure and shape. The most common form of treatment for high eye pressure or glaucoma is eye drop medication prescribed by a doctor. However, more than 90 percent of glaucoma patients do not take their eye drop medication regularly. The Lumneis SLT treatment is an option for patients who want to reduce or eliminate their dependency on eye drop medication for glaucoma.

How does it work and what should you expect? According to local surgery center staff, the laser is a simple and painless in-office laser therapy that takes less than 20 minutes. It does not require sedation, needles or any surgical equipment. During the laser therapy, you will be looking through a lens, similar to when you are having an eye exam. Dr. Joseph M. Lally or Dr. Thomas J. Newland (Ophthalmology physicians) performs the therapy by applying the laser through the lens and you will hear a series of clicks. The process typically takes a few moments.

Ruby Aiken, Ambulatory Surgery Center director, and a registered nurse, says the process is a “quick and simple in and out” procedure that can prevent blindness in glaucoma patients. According to her, patients who have had the treatment said they were impressed by how simple and easy the treatment was. Aiken is the appointed nurse for the procedure and will follow your treatment from beginning to end which includes; scheduling your flexible appointment and assisting with therapy and follow-ups. “Patients would normally travel outside of Walterboro to Charleston or Beaufort for this treatment, but now they can get the treatment at the Ambulatory Surgery Center and without having to leave Walterboro,” she said.

After getting the New Lumneis SLT Laser in Oct., the Ambulatory Surgery Center has done nearly 100 procedures within the last three months. For more information about the New Lumneis SLT Laser treatment or to schedule an appointment contact Rudy Aiken at 843-782-2728.