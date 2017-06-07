New law enforcement complex now on the way

The new Colleton County Law Enforcement Complex is on its way.

County leaders and elected officials met on Friday to break ground for the incoming new complex, which is being built at 394 Mable T. Willis Boulevard in Walterboro. The complex includes new headquarters for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, which has been temporarily housed inside a portion of the Colleton Center on Hampton Street. The county’s other law enforcement agencies, including the probation and parole office, have been headquartered in other county buildings for more than a decade.

The new complex is anticipated to be about 17,000-square-feet and comes with a price tag of about $5.2 million. It is being funded through the Capital Improvement Sales Tax, an additional one-cent sales tax that was approved via voter referendum on the 2014 November ballot.

The new state-of-the-art law enforcement headquarters will be the first of its kind in Colleton County, allowing all 150 employees of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office to be housed under “one roof,” according to sitting County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland. Strickland has been working with county leaders to help with the planning and design of the new building. “We would like to thank our County Administrator, Kevin Griffin, and our county councilmen, along with the county administration, for allowing this dream to become a reality,” he said. Strickland was one of several county elected officials who spoke at Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

According to him, the new complex will give Colleton County citizens a “more efficient” type of law enforcement and will include a modernized area for all of the aspects of law enforcement. “Law enforcement has … changed daily over the past several years, so this complex will enable us to provide our employees and you, the citizens, with a more efficient type of law enforcement,” said Strickland, adding that the complex is bringing officers and residents more technology and better equipment.

The new complex is set to be complete by June of 2018.

The additional one-cent sales tax, or the Capital Improvement Fund, is set to last for eight years, with that clock beginning when it is implemented in 2014. During this 8-year time frame, it is estimated that the now 8-cents-on-the-dollar sales tax will generate about $32 million. These funds will be used to pay for a list of already-chosen projects across the county. The construction of the new law enforcement complex is one of these selected projects.

The other projects that will be funded through the sales tax include beach renourishment at Edisto Beach, improvements to Hampton Street Auditorium, water upgrades for rural Colleton County municipalities, and upgrades to the county’s recreation complex. Other projects being funded through the sales tax include improvements to the Cottageville Municipal Complex and upgrades to the Lowcountry Regional Airport.