New grant could help clean Colleton’s boat landings

Colleton County leaders have the option to apply for a special state grant that could help clean up the county’s area boat landings around the Edisto River.

Through Palmetto Pride, the Keep South Carolina Beautiful project is offering the grant to counties along the river. The Edisto River is the longest free-flowing black water in the world and runs through Colleton County and into neighboring Dorchester County.

This specific grant opportunity is offering ways to solve any litter problems that are impacting the river and those who use it. The grant is being called The Edisto River Adopt-A-Landing Grant, and “aims to change behaviors” along the river that create trash, according to information provided by Mallory D. Biering, director of Keep South Carolina Beautiful.

The grant would provide the receiving county or non-profit organization with enough money to pay for cleanup supplies and to provide anti-litter signage at boat landings. The grant would also pay for the winning agency to receive kayaks or canoes to help with litter cleanup along the river. Additionally, money would be given to pay for trash bins and cigarette receptacles.

“We wanted this program to be offered statewide, but we knew we wanted to keep it small at first. So we reached out to a few partners and honed in on the Edisto River,” said Biering.

Biering says the Keep South Carolina Beautiful organization often hears about litter at boat landings throughout the state; however, they have not received any particular reports of trash at landings along the Edisto River, she said. “This grant would require grantees to basically do a litter survey before the grant cycle, and track the amount of litter collected throughout the year, where it comes from, develop ideas on who it came from, and why,” she said.

Specifically, Biering says local organizations would need to determine where any litter along the Edisto River or at area boat landings is coming from.

“Is it coming from people eating there during their lunch breaks, or from recreation users at the landing,” she said. “Does it come down the river, or is it coming from other types of activities?

“Once we figure out what exactly happens, we’ll be able to determine how to approach those individuals and/or situations.”

She says the answer to any litter problems could range from public education to putting more trash cans out along the river and at boat landings.

“The litter found at boat landings is a different kind of litter,” she said. “It could be a boat dumped in the water, camping trash, household trash, human waste, furniture, swing sets, dead animals and so much more.

“This grant not only will help figure out a problem, it will find a solution for those problems.”

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, there have been no major reported incidents of litter at the county’s area boat landings during this summer season.

The grant is also being supported by Walther Farms and PhillipMorrisUSA. The Phillip Morris tobacco company has also agreed to donate cigarette bins to help stop cigarette litter at the state’s boat landings, in addition to being a part of this grant.

Any non-profit organization or county entity can apply for the grant. To apply , visit the Palmetto Pride Web Site at www.palmettopride.com and look for links to the Edisto River Adopt-A-Landing Grant.