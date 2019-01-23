New district space to be done by year end

Officials with the Colleton County School District are continuing to move forward in creating a centralized headquarters for its offices.



The multi-million-dollar project will turn the former Forest Circle Middle School into a newly-renovated and updated administrative headquarters for the school district. The school is currently vacant: the district now only uses one middle school, Colleton County Middle School, for all students in the district. The district’s former middle school campuses, including Forest Circle Middle, were vacated when the centralized middle school was created.



Renovations to turn the former Forest Circle Middle School into a new headquarters began about two years ago.



Now, the project is being completed this year in two phases.



Phase One includes moving the district’s current alternative program and the district’s Adult Education program into the new facility. This phase should be complete by June to July of this year.



Phase Two includes moving the district’s current administrative offices into the new building. This should be done by November of this year.



In addition to the new headquarters housing Adult Education, the alternative school, and all administrative offices, including the Superintendent, the new space will also house the Colleton County School Board.



Currently, the school board meets routinely inside the Annex Learning Center, located along Colleton Loop in Walterboro. The school board also currently meets inside Colleton County High School.



The district’s current administrative offices are also housed inside the Floyd Buckner Building, which is located near downtown Walterboro along Jefferies Boulevard and Washington Street.



This building is owned by Colleton County. The Colleton County School District’s main office, and its administrative offices, have been housed in the Floyd Buckner Building since the 1970s, according to current Colleton County School Board member William Bowman.



The cost of renovating the former Forest Circle Middle School is coming from two funding sources: a $5.5 million bond issued by the school board and from the district’s Capital Improvement Fund. This fund is essentially a savings account solely used to pay for building needs not covered by the district’s insurance policy.



The issuance of that bond increased property taxes for Colleton County residents by about four mills.



“Logistically, it makes a lot of sense to have a new headquarters for the district. Financially, it does not,” said Bowman. Bowman was not on the elected school board when the vote was taken to create the new headquarters.



“It’s good to have one place for the taxpayers to come to, for their concerns,” he said. “But this has been discussed by the school board for many years. We pay basically nothing to be in the current building.”



Updates on the project were given to the public during last week’s regularly-scheduled meeting of the Colleton County School Board.