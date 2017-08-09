New Dance Studio opens Registration

The Warehouse Studio, LLC is opening its door to the public and excited to announce all of the new and upcoming classes they have to offer. The Warehouse Studio is located at 809 Jefferies Highway in Walterboro and is 14,000 square feet with four studios designed to meet every style dancer’s needs. For the owner, Susan Butler, the opening of the studio is a way to keep dancers local. “What made me open the studio is I found a lack of anything like that in Walterboro,” Butler said, “We were going out of town for dance lessons and as a busy mom and self-employed people it was just very hard for me to get there.” For the past fourteen years, Butler has spent the majority of her time teaching horseback riding lessons, “I decided that this would be a new endeavor and I would try this.” Butler, whose history in dance goes back to her youth, along with two other people will be teaching classes. Classes are offered for both boys and girls and include children as young as three years old. The four studios included in the warehouse are The Grand Warehouse, The Zumba Room, The Gym, and the Brag Studio. Classes that are being offered include ballet, tap, floor gymnastics, hip hop, and Zumba. Classes are divided up by age and are offered in the afternoon Monday through Thursday each week. “We just got a new class registration out that we are holding now until September 10th and then we are going to have a dance party/ recital somewhere towards the end of October,” according to Butler “We move from studio to studio in our bigger classes and keep everyone interested.” The Warehouse Studio also offers studio rentals for existing dance groups to rent and is currently running specials for August and September. “It’s a little bit of a work in progress and it’s a lot to take on but we are just trying to roll it all out. There is a bit for everybody.” Information on The Warehouse Studio can be located on their website www.thewarehousestudiosllc.com including classes offered, studio rentals, and links to YouTube videos posted by the studio.