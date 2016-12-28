New Business Comes to East Washington Street

By Anna Crosby

Exciting things are coming to Main Street! Talika “Tika” Mock has decided to open The Vine Sip and Paint studio at 251 E. Washington Street in Historic Downtown Walterboro.

Mock is a bookkeeper, secretary, parent facilitator at Bells Elementary School, and also serves as a member of the City of Walterboro Appearance Board. Mock has two sons, CJ and Jonathan Mock, who are 9 and 3 years old. She is originally from New York but moved to Walterboro when she was 15 years of age.

She says, “Now at the age of 35, I’m proud to offer some big city style entertainment.” “The Vine is the type of place that is perfect for the direction that Downtown Walterboro is going.” Adding that with all of the contemporary shops, antique stores, and restaurants, “The Vine is sure to fit right in.”

“My decision to open this establishment was motivated by my admiration of all forms of Art and love of wine,” said Mock. Mock says she doesn’t intend to quit her day job as The Vine will primarily be open during the evenings and on weekends.

“The idea of bringing this type of business to Walterboro was inspired by the lack of local, classy entertainment for people like myself,” explained Mock. “I don’t enjoy bars and clubs personally, but I love to hang out in classy environments and Walterboro did not have one place for people who share my same beliefs.”

The Vine Sip and Paint is not limited to just painting and sipping, explained the new downtown business owner. “We will cater to all crowds and offer various forms of entertainment to accompany our customers’ visits,” said Mock.

According to Mock, she has made friends with all types of backgrounds and ethnic groups and has discovered that they share the same desire to have fun in a relaxed environment without having to worry about violence and drama. She also wanted to bring something to our community that would be fun and within a reasonable driving distance.

“Being that I’m always the go-to girl for advice for fun and entertainment, I thought I’d just start my own,” said Mock.

“Although we are still in the decorating stages and attempting to put my vision, that’s still on paper, come to reality,” explained Mock. “I started all this with just that….a written vision!”

Mock describes herself as a spiritual person. She meditates and prays avidly. “I was led to certain people, pitched my idea and while meditating,” said Mock “before I had even found the building, I had already come up with the name The Vine.”

Mock says she decided on the name for her business because it has many meanings, figuratively and spiritually. She explained that while driving down Main Street, her favorite place in Walterboro, she saw the building for rent and noticed the top of the building was covered by vine. “At this point, I knew it was all ordained,” said Mock.

Mock says that The Vine is not exclusive to adults. The Vine will also have activities for children, as well as camps during the holidays and school breaks. Mock promises that The Vine will have a little something for everyone in the Colleton County community to enjoy, young and old.