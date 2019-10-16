Never Would Have Made It

Reverend Tom Polk

Jones Swamp PH Church

David records in Psalm 27 what unshakeable confidence looks like. David begins by telling of the goodness of the Lord and calling God his light, his strength, and his savior. God was on his side, and that he has no reason to fear anyone or anything. However, in verse 13, David tells us that he would have fainted unless he had believed to see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. In other words, he says that he wouldn’t have made it, wouldn’t have survived but lost hope and given up! If it had not been for the fact that David believed God was going to show up for him!

Understand that David is speaking from a perspective and had experienced many hardships. His father had overlooked him and his brother had despised him. His wife turned her back on him and his son attempted to take his throne. Besides all that, David fought with a lion and a bear and a giant gladiator from Gath. He was chased by King Saul and hid in caves. But wait there’s more, David committed adultery with Bathsheba and murdered her husband who was also his close friend. David knew what it meant to have issues, problems, and hardships.

But somehow, David knew that in God’s way and God’s time, victory was going to come. If you are going to get a blessing, you must, in midst of circumstance, see yourself blessed. If you are going to get the victory, you must see beyond your current state and see victory. If you can’t see it now, you aren’t ever going to get there. But until you get it, you need to see it in your spirit. If you’re sick, see yourself healed. If you’re lonely, see yourself comforted. If you’re bound, see yourself delivered. Stop processing everything through the lens of past disappointments and past hurts. Weeping may last for a night, but Joy comes in the morning. Believe that God is going to show up for you!