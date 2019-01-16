Nesmith named interim dean of USC Salk

An interim dean has been chosen to temporarily fill the top leadership role at USC Salkehatchie, a vacancy that was created in December with the retirement of former and longtime Dean Dr. Ann Carmichael.

Carmichael served as dean of both the Walterboro and Salkehatchie campuses of the University of South Carolina. She retired in December after serving as the school’s dean since 2000. She has had a career in education for the last 35 years, with dozens of honors, awards and acclimates under her belt. She is credited for helping attendance at the USC Salk campuses to spike, and also in allowing students who attend the USC Salk campuses to receive accredited courses in nursing. Additionally, she helped to create the school’s Leadership Institute, an off-spring college-course system that supports ongoing adult education.

“A search is underway for a new dean of the USC Salkehatchie campus,” said Jane Brewer, dean of the Walterboro Salkehatchie campus. “While that search progresses, Dr. Nesmith has agreed to serve as interim dean,” she said, adding that other leadership at the school remain intact.

On January 7th, Dr. Chris Nesmith was officially named the new interim dean of USC Salkehatchie. Nesmith will act in the interim role until a permanent dean can be found.

“Dr. Nesmith brings a commitment to excellence in teaching and experience in supervising faculty, managing curricular and faculty processes, and a strong working knowledge of University policies and practices to this role,” said Dr. Susan Elkins, chancellor of Palmetto College. Elkins made the announcement concerning Nesmith in a written statement.

“He has served Palmetto College with excellence through his work in the classroom, the research arena, and administratively as Dean of Extended University, and most recently, as Associate Provost of Palmetto College.

“We could not be more well-served than to have someone of Chris’ talents and character in this vital role at USC Salkehatchie,” she said, in a written statement.

During his last 15 years at the University of South Carolina, Nesmith’s academic and administrative career has “focused on providing access to educational opportunities for working adults and underrepresented students,” she said. He has also worked to develop and implement new academic programs: he has served as the coordinator of the school’s Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program, and was an English instructor.

He also served as Director of the Evening Program and was an assistant professor of English with Extended University in 2008. There, he earned tenure.

Nesmith earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Mississippi. He also holds a Master of Arts Degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte and a Ph.D. in Nineteenth-Center American Literature from the University of South Carolina.

Nesmith is also a published scholar and teaches freshman composition courses, American literature courses and children’s literature.

The USC Salkehatchie campuses are located in downtown Walterboro and in Allendale.