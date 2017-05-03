National Prescription Drug “Take Back” Day

By Cokeitha Gaddist

Saturday, April 29 was National Prescription Drug “Take Back” Day. The Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) began hosting National Prescription Drug “Take-Back” events in 2010. The event is aimed to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the public about the potential for abuse and misuse of medications.

Misuse of prescription narcotic (pain) drugs is a major public health concern and is widely becoming an epidemic in the U.S. A U.S. government report showed that more than 70 percent of people who first misused prescription drugs got them from their friends, relatives or simply took them from someone or some place without asking. The abuse of prescription narcotics is second only to the use of marijuana. Over 46,000 Americans die each year from drug-related deaths, with more than half being from heroin and prescription opioids.

Expired medications or unused drugs often stay in the back of your cabinets for months or even years then tossed away without precautions. The DEA’s “Take-Back” initiative is one of the several strategies under the Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010 to reduce prescription drug abuse and diversion in the nation. The disposal service is free and anonymous for consumers, with no questions asked. At the previous 12 Take-Back Day events, millions of pounds of unwanted, unneeded or expired medications were surrendered for safe and proper disposal at over 5,400 sites spread across the nation.

The DEA strongly discourage people from throwing medication in the trash. They suggest medication be taken to an authorized DEA collection site such as a pharmacy, hospital, or your local law enforcement office for disposal. If you are unable to go to an authorized site and choose to dispose of the medication in your household trash, the DEA recommends you follow these three simple steps:

1. Mix medicines with an inedible substance such as dirt used coffee grounds or kitty litter, but do not crush tablets or capsules first.

2.Place the mixture in a container like a sealed plastic bag or empty can to prevent the drug from leaking in the garbage then throw the container in the trash.

3. When disposing of your empty prescription bottles, be sure to mark out identifying personal information like your name and address to make it unreadable.

Some medications can be flushed down the toilet immediately because if even one dose is accidentally taken it could be fatal and harmful to children and pets. A 2017 report in Pediatrics revealed that a child’s risk of a potentially fatal drug overdose is more than doubled if a parent brings home a prescription opioid painkiller like oxycodone, codeine or morphine. Thousands of accidental deaths have been reported in toddlers by Poison Control because they ate or swallowed a powerful narcotic pain medication.

Almost all medications have specific directions for disposal of unused or expired medications explained in the patient leaflet that comes with any medication from the pharmacy. Please refer to the patient leaflet if you have any questions about how to dispose unused or expired medication or contact your local pharmacy. For more information about the DEA Prescription Drug “Take-Back” Initiative visit www.dea.gov or contact your local law enforcement office.