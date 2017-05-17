National Hospital Week Celebration

National Hospital Week was recently held on May 7 – May 14, a time recognized nationally for local hospitals to honor their physicians, nurses, therapists, engineers, food service workers, volunteers, and administrators. Hospitals across the country celebrated the women and men who support the health and wellbeing of their communities through dedication and compassionate care from the heart.

The month of May also celebrates Nurses Week and EMS Week. In recognition of these celebrations, Colleton Medical Center staff planned plenty of activities and events to thank and appreciate their employees for their dedication and commitment. Activities include a pancake breakfast, a scavenger hunt, a door decorating contest, selfie contests, staff treats, prizes and the hospital’s picnic and annual staff gift celebration. In the hospital’s May newsletter, hospital CEO Jimmy Hiott shared a positive message, “It’s hard to believe that this month I will be celebrating my 24th year with HCA and 17 of these years at Colleton Medical Center. I want each of you to know how much I appreciate what you do for our hospital and the patients we care for,” he wrote.

Colleton Medical Center has been in our community for more than 30 years. The hospital annually supports such events as Nurses Week, EMS Week, and also the March of Dimes’ “March for Babies” event, Relay for Life, and the Safe Kids initiative.

Because healthcare is ever changing and constantly evolving, May is also an opportunity for hospital employees to share their experience and opinions. Starting on May 15 – June 9 each, employee will be able to voice their opinion and share their experience as they participate in the Hospital’s Employee Survey. “Please take the time to complete the survey, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life,” says Hiott.