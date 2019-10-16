My Front Porch To Yours

Pastor Craig Crosby

Refuge Church

scraigcrosby@gmail.com

Someone asked earlier if I just write about certain things or from firsthand experience. I quickly responded by saying I only write about things I’ve personally experienced. In fact, I don’t just write about them, but I most often write while I’m going through them. The truth is without the struggle I would rarely write anything. Somehow God keeps using the pain to grow me and hopefully encourage others.

I’m convinced that pain is a universal language. Pain can affect us physically, emotionally, mentally, socially and spiritually. My own pain affects me in all of the above ways. Just because I’m a pastor doesn’t give me a free pass from pain. In fact, sometimes it just puts a bigger target on my back.

It has been my experience that God grows us most in the pain. You know, while He has our full attention. When we can’t escape our total dependence on His grace and strength. If we never felt pain we may rarely realize how much we need His divine intervention. While I always hate the pain. I’m constantly able to see how God uses pain in so many profound ways in our lives.

“All praise to God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. God is our merciful Father and the source of all comfort. He comforts us in all our troubles so that we can comfort others. When they are troubled, we will be able to give them the same comfort God has given us. For the more we suffer for Christ, the more God will shower us with his comfort through Christ. Even when we are weighed down with troubles, it is for your comfort and salvation! For when we ourselves are comforted, we will certainly comfort you. Then you can patiently endure the same things we suffer. We are confident that as you share in our sufferings, you will also share in the comfort God gives us. 1 Corinthians 1:3-7