Multiple Suspects Charged in Local Thefts

Multiple suspects have been charged with theft from motor vehicles on Edisto Beach. The individuals charged are Shyhemm Jimell Rhoden, age 21, of 88 Public Landing Lane, Yemassee; Yasseen Leonard Lincoln, age 19, of 504 Forest Circle, Walterboro; Clark O’Quinn Squires, age 35, of 20 Magazine Street, Charleston, and Jonathan Lyndell Glover, age 26, of 315 Breland St. Walterboro. Rhoden has been charged with Possession of Stolen Goods in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles on Edisto Beach. Lincoln, Squires, and Glover have been charged with multiple counts of Financial Identity Fraud. The fraud charges involve attempts to cash stolen checks.

Chief George Brothers stated that during the early morning hours of April 16, 2017, there were at least five vehicles that had items removed from them including cell phones, checks, cash, purses, and jewelry. The thefts occurred at 1802 Lee Street,1501B Palmetto Blvd, 705 Dawhoo Street, 1511 Marianne Street, and 1319 Chancellor Street. During one of the incidents, a resident spotted an individual going through a

vehicle and yelled at the thief. In response, the suspect

pulled a handgun and fired several rounds that struck the residence. No one was injured in these incidents. No charges have been filed regarding the firearm at this time. That investigation is ongoing.

Chief Brothers stated that investigators were able to identify a possible suspect vehicle using the License Plate Reader that captures data on vehicles entering the town. Working in conjunction with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, the Walterboro Police Department and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, multiple suspects were identified who also participated in the thefts.

According to Chief Brothers, excellent work and diligence on the part of the investigators and a cooperative effort with other agencies led to the recovery of stolen items and the arrest of the various suspects. According to Brothers, “This

was an intensive investigation. There were very few leads immediately after the incident and investigators had to work hard to identify the suspects and information to make the arrests. I encourage everyone to take the same personal safety precautions here that they do at home. Remove valuables from your vehicle and lock your vehicles at night.”