Ms. Rosalee’s Class Publishes Another Book

“If I Become The President…” , a book written by students from Ms. Rosalee’s class at Northside Elementary, was released to the public by Dr. Jacintha Bryant, Director of Special Services, on March 15. Mrs. Wilsey Hamilton , the principal at Northside, gave the welcoming address to parents, school administrators, and other classes attending the special book release and author signing event.

Following the release, two student authors, Zy’Heim Drayton and Chrisshone Washington, explained the class process in writing the book. The class had researched their topic by reading books and articles, observing the election process, and having discussions on current issues and events. In their own words, the students wrote what they would do as president, addressing such issues as housing, employment, and education. Each student author is pictured next to the American flag on the pages opposite their handwritten essays.

The book was then read aloud to the audience by Miriam Humphries, the literacy coach at Northside. Afterward the student authors, one by one, came to the table to sign the book. Ms. Rosalee thanked the audience for attending. This is the seventh book published by her classes.

Previous books include, “Helping Hands”, published by the Class of 2012-13. It featured various community helpers such as sanitation workers, firemen, police officers, etc.

The class of 2014-15, published three books. They were entitled, “When I grow Up I Want to Be…”,

“It”s Okay to Express My Feelings” and “In Spring.”

Copies of “If I Become the President…” can now be obtained for $19.95 by ordering from Studentreasures.com/ordercopies and entering a pin number, #3735256.