Mother Nature takes over Friday night football at CCHS

The Colleton County High School Varsity Football team attempted to start their season against Lakewood Gators Friday night at home, but Mother Nature had a different plan. Right after kickoff, the game had a lightening delay and was called at 10:30pm. The coaches worked together to find a central location to resume the game for Saturday.

The Cougars traveled to Sumter Saturday night to restart the game. The Cougars ended up losing 35 to 19 to the Gators.

Coby Peeler, CCHS Head Football Coach said, “We had opportunities in the game, but had too many turnovers and mistakes. We had some momentum but the hour lightening delay really killed it.

There is effort there but we have to eliminate our mistakes. The team is young. We need leaders to emerge and learn how to finish.”

The Cougars will travel to Lexington Friday, August 24th to play against White Knoll Timberwolves at 7:30pm.