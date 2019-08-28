Mitchells celebrate 60th anniversary

Elder Elliott and Sister, Sadye N. Mitchell, Pastor, and Founders of the Whosoever Will Prayer Band Holiness Church, are celebrating 60 years of marriage. The couple married August 31, 1959, in Dorchester County.

They will be honored on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at 3:00 PM with service and dinner at their church. The Mitchells have been blessed with seven children, 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many other “children,” having served as foster parents for 31 years.

Their secret to a happy marriage: “We keep a close relationship, as everyone knows we go and do everything together. Put God first. Scripture says, ‘What God has joined together let no man put asunder.’ St. Mark 10:9”