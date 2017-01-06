Missing Person

Investigators with the Walterboro Police Department are seeking assistance in locating Kendrick Douglas Bright of Walterboro. Bright was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday January 3rd, 2017. Bright’s wife stated that her husband left their residence Friday, December 30th 2016 for work and never returned home. He was last seen driving a 2002 4 door black Honda Accord bearing SC Tag FHW270. Anyone with information regarding the location of Kendrick Bright is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811. Bright has been entered into NCIC as a missing person.