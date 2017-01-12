Missing Man Returns Safely

A Walterboro man reported missing by his wife on Jan. 3rd has been found safely.

According to the Walterboro Police Department, Kendrick Douglas Bright, 36, of Walterboro, was officially reported missing after he left his residence for work on Dec. 30th. When he did not return, Bright’s wife made the official missing persons’ report with local authorities on Jan. 3rd.

He was last seen driving a 2002 4-door black Honda Accord. The Walterboro Police Department is sending missing persons’ pleas to the greater Charleston region, asking for the public’s help to find Bright. On Saturday evening, Jan. 7th, Bright returned home safely on his own.

According to Walterboro Police Department Spokeswoman Lt. Amye Stivender, Bright notified local investigators of his return home, telling authorities that he was not missing, but only “left home” for a few days to “take care of personal matters.”

“Bright has been removed from NCIC as a missing person,” said Stivender